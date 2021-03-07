Delhi’s new education board to UPSC CSE notification, top education news of this week

Here are the top education news of this week. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

A year after Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia informed that Delhi to have its own education board, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday announced the formulation of state school education board.

Apart from this, candidates who are preparing for UPSC Civil Service Examination (CSE) prelims must note that the vacancies this year have been reduced to 712.

Delhi school education board: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that 20-25 Delhi government schools will be de-affiliated from the CBSE to be affiliated to a new Delhi Board of School Education in the upcoming academic year 2021-2022.

UPSC CSE prelims: A total of 712 vacancies were to be filled through Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) CSE exam this year, as per the recruitment notification. The vacant posts have been significantly dropped from 796 advertised last year, despite a shortage of civil servants in the country.

CBSE: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Friday revised the dates for classes 10 and 12 exams. The dates for the class 12 physics paper and applied physics are shifted from May 13 to June 1.

QS Subject Rankings: As many as 25 courses by Indian universities have figured in the top 100 globally, according to QS World University Rankings by Subject. IIT-Bombay grabbing the best-ever 49th position in the engineering and technology category followed by IIT Delhi (54) and IIT Madras (94). MIT, USA has retained its top position.

JEE Main: The JEE Main March will be held from 15th to 18th of the month. The application process is open at nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in, and the admit card will be released next week. Also, the result of the February session is likely to be released on March 8.

ICSE, ISC exam schedule: The ISC, class 12 exam is scheduled to begin on April 8 and will conclude on June 16, while ICSE, class 10 exam will be held from May 5 to June 7.

100% placement in IIMs: Both the Indian Institute of Managements (Nagpur, Calcutta) recorded 100 per cent placements this year despite pandemic slowdown. Also, Faculty of Management Studies-Delhi has achieved a 100 per cent placement with the highest package at Rs 58.8 lakh.

CA foundation exam: The CA foundation exam will be held on June 24, 26, 28 and 30.

New graduate route in UK: The United Kingdom will open a new graduate route for international students from July 1. The bachelor’s degree holder will be able to work for a maximum period of two years and three years for doctoral students.