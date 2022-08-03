JEE Main 2022 Session 2 provisional answer key released; steps to download

August 3, 2022 9:58:05 pm
JEE Main 2022 answer key: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the JEE Main 2022 answer key session 2. Aspirants can download the answer key of JEE Main 2022 using their application number and date of birth at the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Students having objections against the answer key can raise objections against it from August 3 to August 5, 2022. Along with the JEE Main answer key 2022, NTA has also released the response sheet and question paper. Aspirants can find a direct link to download the JEE Main response sheet and question paper with solutions on the official website.
JEE Main answer key 2022: How to download
Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the JEE Main Session 2 answer key link
Step 3: Enter NTA JEE application number and date of birth
Step 4: Click on the submit button
Step 5: The answer key of JEE Mains will be displayed on the screen
Steps to challenge JEE Main 2022 provisional answer key
Step 1: Visit jeemain.nta.nic.in.
Step 2: Click on the “Challenge JEE Main Session 2 provisional answer key” link.
Step 3: Enter application number and date of birth.
Step 4: The answer key will be available on the computer screen with Question ID and correct option ID for each question.
Step 5: Select the relevant question ID and click on ‘Save your claim’
Step 6: Click on “Next”.
Step 7: Upload relevant documents in support of the claim raised.
Step 8: Finally pay the required challenge fee.
NTA will declare the JEE Main 2022 result at the official website by either August 5 or 6. The login credentials required to check the result are application number and date of birth.
