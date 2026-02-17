JEE (Main) result announced, 12 candidates score 100 percentile

Twelve candidates scored a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE (Main) result announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday.
Of the 12 candidates — all male — three are from Rajasthan, two from Andhra Pradesh, and one each from Delhi, Bihar, Odisha, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Telangana.
A total of 13.05 lakh candidates appeared in the first session of the JEE(Main) exam held in January, up from 12.58 lakh candidates who appeared in session 1 last year. A total of 14 candidates had an NTA score of 100 in session 1 last year.
The second session is likely to be held in April. For candidates who appear for the exam in the second session as well, the NTA considers the best of the two scores.
The computer-based test is used for admission to the NITs, IIITs, and other centrally-funded technical institutions, besides serving as an eligibility test for the JEE (Advanced), which determines admissions to the IITs.
Of the 13.05 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam, 66% were male. A total of 13.55 lakh candidates had registered for the exam.
This year, the NTA had introduced an OTP-based Aadhaar E-KYC system for authentication of candidates while registering for JEE (Main), with the aim of preventing impersonation. Live CCTV surveillance was ensured at exam centres, along with monitoring from a control room set up at the NTA.
A total of 14.75 lakh unique candidates appeared in both sessions of JEE (Main) last year.
A fire at a Faridabad factory injured 37 people, including three policemen, caused by sparks from a machine. The fire quickly spread, damaging nearby vehicles and taking two hours and seven fire tenders to control. The injured were taken to hospitals, with eight in critical condition. The cause is under investigation and a complaint has been filed.