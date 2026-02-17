JEE (Main) result announced, 12 candidates score 100 percentile

Of the 13.05 lakh candidates who appeared for the exam, 66% were male. A total of 13.55 lakh candidates had registered for the exam. (Express photo by Amit Mehra/ representative)

Twelve candidates scored a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE (Main) result announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Monday.

Of the 12 candidates — all male — three are from Rajasthan, two from Andhra Pradesh, and one each from Delhi, Bihar, Odisha, Haryana, Maharashtra, Gujarat and Telangana.

A total of 13.05 lakh candidates appeared in the first session of the JEE(Main) exam held in January, up from 12.58 lakh candidates who appeared in session 1 last year. A total of 14 candidates had an NTA score of 100 in session 1 last year.

The second session is likely to be held in April. For candidates who appear for the exam in the second session as well, the NTA considers the best of the two scores.