JEE Main result 2021: Missed top rank by a whisker in February session, Rohit Kumar reappears to top JEE exam

JEE Main result 2021: Rohit Kumar of Sikar in Rajasthan had scored 99.989 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) in the February session. Keen to improve his ranking further, Kumar reappeared in the March session and became one of the 12 toppers by scoring 100 percentile. “I attempted the March session to check whether I can improve my performance further. Topping the JEE Main is a dream come true,” he told indianexpress.com.

The 18-year-old now aims for admission at the top Indian Institute of Technologies, and wants especially to pursue computer science engineering from IIT-Bombay.

Kumar used the lockdown time for his exam preparation by balancing between online classes and self-study. “I followed the Allen institute’s online classes, self-studied from NCERT books, and followed Mohit Tyagi’s YouTube channel.” For references, he followed physics books by HC Verma, Shashi Bhushan Tiwari, chemistry books by MS Chouhan, Cengage publication, Neeraj Kumar, Narendra Avasthi, maths he relied on NCERT books and coaching materials.

He, however, did not attempt mock tests but solved previous year papers and sample papers. For JEE Advanced preparations, he followed his tuition materials and methodologically prepared through previous years questions.

Rohit also qualified both physics and chemistry Olympiads and secured AIR 159 in Kishore Vaigyanik Protsahan Yojana (KVPY) scholarship exam. Kumar’s father Balbir Singh is a principal in Government Senior Secondary School, Khandelsar, Rajasthan and mother Vimla Devi is a teacher in a government school in Nagaur.