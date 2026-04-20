JEE Mains Session 2 Result 2026, jeemain.nta.nic.in LIVE Updates: NTA scorecards today; how to download

NTA JEE Mains 2026 Result Live Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will announce the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main session on April 20, 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination will be able to download their results from the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in. To access their JEE Mains result session two, candidates will be required to log in to the official website using their application number, password or date of birth.

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The session two examination was held between April 2 and April 8. The provisional answer key for JEE Main session 2 was released on April 11, 2026. The second session was conducted in 566 examination centres across 304 cities nationwide and 14 cities outside India via a computer-based test (CBT) catering to around 11.23 lakh candidates, according to NTA.

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The JEE Main result is released as a scorecard PDF containing the percentile secured by the candidate. The copies of the scorecard will be sent to the registered email ids of both the student and the parents. Candidates ranked within the top 2.5 lakh will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced 2026.

Live Updates Apr 20, 2026 09:35 AM IST NTA JEE Mains 2026 Result Live Update: When is NTA declaring JEE Main result? NTA will likely declare the JEE Main 2026 result today, April 20.