JEE Main 2026 Results 2026: Check your rank using this predictor tool

JEE Main Results 2026: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will be declaring the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main results by April 20 for the exam conducted between April 2 to April 8. Candidates can check their JEE Main results on the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in by using their application number and either date of birth or password.

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Ahead of the declaration of the JEE Main 2026 results, candidates can also check their JEE Main 2026 rank using the rank predictor tool of the IE Education portal – education.indianexpress.com. Candidates can predict their rank using the JEE Main Rank predictor tool, based on the scores they have achieved in the examination.

JEE Main 2026 Rank Predictor: How to check rank?

Step 1: Go to the official website of IE Education portal at education.indianexpress.com

Step 2: Search for the JEE rank predictor on the homepage.

Step 3: After you click on it, a box will appear, where you will need to enter the credentials asked, including, name, phone number, email id, admission year, score and the state where you live.

Step 4: Select the option of rank prediction, and you can see the probable rank that you are likely to obtain once the JEE Main results are declared.

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For JEE Main 2026 Paper 1, the NTA scores from Session 1 and Session 2 will be merged to compile results and prepare the overall merit list and ranking. For candidates who appeared in both sessions, the best of the two total NTA scores will be considered. Subject-wise scores will not be compared.

The exam for JEE Main 2026 Session 2 took place between April 2 to April 8. The JEE Main session 1 was held from January 21 to January 29 and the result was declared on February 16. In the January session exam, 12 candidates have scored 100-percentile in JEE Mains 2026 Session 1.

The examination was held with around 11.23 lakh candidates participating for seats in various engineering, agriculture, and programme planning. The NTA uses a normalisation process to change raw marks into a uniform NTA score or percentile between 100 to 0, making sure there is fairness across all the shifts and exam papers. The JEE Main is a gateway for admission to BTech, BArch and BPlanning programs at institutions like IITs, NITs, IIITs, and Government-funded Technology Institutes (GFTIs).