JEE Main Result 2026: NTA postpones Session 1 scorecards; check new date

3 min readNew DelhiFeb 12, 2026 07:24 AM IST
NTA JEE Main Result 2026 Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the JEE Main session one results. Earlier scheduled to be released on February 12 (Today), the January session results will now be declared on February 16, Monday. The notice posted on the microblogging site, X, did not mention the reason for the postponse the JEE Main 2026 results. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check the results and final answer keys on the official website–jeemain.nta.nic.in.
JEE Mains Result 2026 Live
The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination was conducted between January 21 and January 29 in computer-based mode. The exam was held in two shifts each day — the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.
The BTech and BE papers of JEE Main were conducted between January 21 and January 28. Overall, the papers were of moderate difficulty, though the level varied across shifts and subjects. Compared with last year’s sessions, most shifts were assessed as easy to moderately difficult. However, in several shifts, the Mathematics section was perceived as moderately difficult.
JEE Main 2026 Jan 21 Analysis | JEE Main 2026 Jan 22 Analysis | JEE Main 2026 Jan 23 Analysis | JEE Main 2026 Jan 24 Analysis | JEE Main 2026 Jan 28 Analysis | JEE Main 2026 Overall Analysis
Earlier, the Agency, on February 6, closed the objection window for the JEE Main 2026 Session 1 provisional answer key. The scores will be used for admission to undergraduate engineering (BE/BTech), architecture (BArch), and planning (BPlanning) programmes at participating government and private institutions across the country. For more updates on JEE Main final answer key, and result, April application process, and top colleges, click here.
JEE Main Rank Predictor 2026: Check Here
The official JEE Main cut-off will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) with the final results of JEE Main after the conclusion of the JEE Main 2026 session 2 in April. Last year, the session one exam was held between January 22 and 30. In the final answer keys, 12 questions are dropped, with most questions in Physics. Students are advised to regularly monitor jeemain.nta.ac.in and ntaresults.nic.in for accurate updates regarding result declaration and the release of the final answer key.