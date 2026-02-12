JEE Main Result 2026: NTA postpones Session 1 scorecards; check new date

Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check the results and final answer keys on the official website–jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA JEE Main Result 2026 Date: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has postponed the JEE Main session one results. Earlier scheduled to be released on February 12 (Today), the January session results will now be declared on February 16, Monday. The notice posted on the microblogging site, X, did not mention the reason for the postponse the JEE Main 2026 results. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check the results and final answer keys on the official website–jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The JEE Main 2026 Session 1 examination was conducted between January 21 and January 29 in computer-based mode. The exam was held in two shifts each day — the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift from 3 pm to 6 pm.