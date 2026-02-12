JEE Main Result 2026 Live Updates: JEE Main Session 1 final answer keys, result delayed at jeemain.nta.nic.in

JEE Mains 2026 Result Live Update: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will by February 16 announce the results for JEE Main 2026 Session 1. Earlier scheduled to be released on February 12 (Today), the January session results will now be declared by February 16, Monday. The candidates will be able to download their scorecards using their application number and either their password or date of birth. The results will also include the All India Rank (AIR) and a list of toppers for this session.

JEE Mains Result 2026 Live

In addition to the results, the NTA will release the final answer key, which will allow candidates to estimate their probable scores based on the JEE Main marking scheme. More than 13 lakh candidates appeared for the exam, competing for seats in various engineering, architecture, and planning programmes. For more updates on JEE Main final answer key, and result, April application process, and top colleges, click here.

JEE Main Marks vs Percentile explained

The NTA uses a normalisation process to convert raw marks into a standardised NTA score or percentile ranging from 100 to 0, ensuring fairness across different shifts and exam papers.

JEE Main Rank Predictor 2026: Check Here

The JEE Main serves as a gateway for admission to BTech, BArch, and BPlanning programs at prestigious institutions like IITs, NITs, IIITs, and Government-funded Technology Institutes (GFTIs).

