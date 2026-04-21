JEE Main topper, represented Haryana in soccer, eyes MIT for higher studies

Haryana’s Kabeer Chhillar has achieved a perfect 100 percentile in the JEE Main Session 2 – a milestone that, for his family, feels as much about quiet consistency as it does about rank. Currently in Mumbai, Kabeer is already shifting gears, setting his sights on the International Chemistry Olympiad even as he prepares for JEE Advanced. At the back of his mind sits a clear aspiration – securing a seat at IIT Bombay for BTech in Computer Science Engineering and at Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) for higher studies.

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For his father, Mohit Chhillar, the result is a moment of pride – but not pressure fulfilled. “We would have been happy with any rank he got; this is just a bonus,” he told indianexpress.com, reiterating the family’s long-held approach to success. “Our fundamentals and principles were very clear — do what you can, and do it honestly.”

Kabeer, in his own understated way, echoes that belief: “I never studied for the number. I just focused on understanding things properly.”

Kabeer’s journey towards JEE began right after Class 10, when he chose the Science stream, guided by a deep-rooted curiosity for astronomy. That curiosity had shown itself early. His father recalls a moment from Class 2 when a teacher casually asked him to name the second farthest star from Earth. Instead of a single answer, young Kabeer surprised everyone by listing the 10 farthest stars. “He’s always been like that – once he gets curious, he goes all in,” his father said with a smile.

Though he was performing well in Gurugram, the family soon realised that school education alone might not be enough for the level of competition he was aiming for. As Olympiads entered the picture, they made the decision to send him to Kota to join Allen Coaching. Like many parents, they were initially apprehensive about the stress associated with the city’s intense academic environment. But those concerns gradually gave way to reassurance as they saw a marked improvement in his performance. Frequent visits ensured he stayed emotionally balanced.

A defining principle in Kabeer’s preparation came from his father, an IIT Kharagpur alumnus: “Do it and forget about it.” After every exam, the focus was always on the next step, never on overthinking what had passed. That mindset, Kabeer admits, helped him stay grounded.

He adopted a unique approach to my studies. “During self-study, I prioritise both my attention span and the quality of learning. After every test, I conducted a self-analysis and focused most intensely on the specific areas where I identified shortcomings. I fine-tuned my study strategy before every examination.”

Alongside taking regular mock tests, I conducted a deep analysis of every paper, which led to continuous improvement in both my accuracy and time management skills. Having clear conceptual clarity is paramount. Rather than rote learning, my greatest strength has been my ability to truly understand every topic and apply that knowledge. I broke down my studies into small, manageable targets, created concise notes, and made regular revision a habit. To avoid repeating mistakes, I would focus on my weaknesses after every test. I also spared time to spend with my friends, which helps me stay mentally refreshed. Story continues below this ad

On most days, Kabeer dedicated close to eight hours to studying, with Chemistry emerging as his strongest subject. Yet, his life wasn’t limited to books. He found balance in small but meaningful breaks – playing chess, watching YouTube, and following his favourite football matches.

A passionate fan of the English Premier League, Kabeer has also represented Haryana in several soccer competitions.

“That’s the one thing he really misses,” his father said, noting that he hasn’t been able to play for the past year. “He wants to choose a college where he can get back to the sport.”

Kabeer added, “Football helps me reset. I definitely want it to be part of my college life again.” He also enjoys playing the guitar when time allows.

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This year, a total of 26 students scored a perfect 100 percentile in JEE Main. With JEE Advanced scheduled for May 17, 2026, Kabeer is already moving forward — focused, composed, and ready for the next challenge.

In JEE Main exam this year, a total of 26 students achieved a score of 100 percentile. JEE Advanced is scheduled to be conducted on May 17, 2026.

The article is written by Prerna, who is interning with The Indian Express Digital.