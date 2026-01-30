JEE Main Result 2026: What can be the expected cut-off for JEE Advanced this year?

JEE Main Expected Cutoff Marks and Percentile 2026: Candidates who took the JEE Main 2026 between January 21 and 28 can expect a minor increase in the JEE Main cut-off this year, experts analyse. This year, the papers were moderately difficult as compared to last year. The official JEE Main cut-off will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) with the final results of JEE Main after the conclusion of the JEE Main 2026 session 2 in April.

Citing the moderate overall difficulty of the physics and chemistry sections, Dr Saurabh Kumar, founder and CEO of Shiksha Nation said that Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 cut-offs are expected to rise slightly compared to previous years when the exams were more challenging. However, he also added that significant increases are unlikely and the key factor in determining top percentiles will be performance in mathematics relative to peers who are strong across all subjects.