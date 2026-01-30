JEE Main Result 2026: What can be the expected cut-off for JEE Advanced this year?

JEE Main Cutoff 2026 Percentile: The official JEE Main cut-off for admission to NITs, IIITs, GFTIs, and to become eligible for JEE Advanced application will be announced by NTA with the final results of JEE Main after the conclusion of the JEE Main 2026 session in April.

NTA is expected to declare the JEE Main 2026 January session result by February 12
JEE Main Expected Cutoff Marks and Percentile 2026: Candidates who took the JEE Main 2026 between January 21 and 28 can expect a minor increase in the JEE Main cut-off this year, experts analyse. This year, the papers were moderately difficult as compared to last year. The official JEE Main cut-off will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) with the final results of JEE Main after the conclusion of the JEE Main 2026 session 2 in April.

Citing the moderate overall difficulty of the physics and chemistry sections, Dr Saurabh Kumar, founder and CEO of Shiksha Nation said that Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 cut-offs are expected to rise slightly compared to previous years when the exams were more challenging. However, he also added that significant increases are unlikely and the key factor in determining top percentiles will be performance in mathematics relative to peers who are strong across all subjects.

The January 21 to January 28 BTech/ BE or the paper 1 test emphasised consistency, conceptual clarity, and efficient time management more than sheer difficulty. Students with a strong NCERT foundation who have practiced diligently and prepared evenly across all three subjects were most likely to perform successfully.

According to Sandeep Mehta, IIT alumnus and co-founder, Vidyamandir Classes, the JEE Main 2026 cut-off to become eligible for JEE Advanced 2026 will be based on the difficulty level of the exam, number of aspirants, and overall performance. Going by recent trends, the General category cut-off is expected to hover between the 93.5 to 95 percentile, which is approximately equivalent to over 140 marks out of 300. For OBC-NCL and EWS candidates, the JEE Main 2026 cut-off is likely to be a bit lower, around 79.5 to 81.5 percentile, with scores over 90 marks.

For SC candidates, the cut-off percentile is likely to be around 61 to 63 and for ST candidates, around 48 to 51 percentile. This implies that candidates belonging to these categories might need to secure over 45 and 60 marks. EWS candidates are likely to have a lower cut-off at around 81 to 83 percentile, IIT alumnus and co-founder said.

Category Expected 2026 Percentile for Cut-off
Safe Score (out of 300)
General 93.5 – 95.0 140+
OBC-NCL 79.5 – 81.5 90+
EWS 81.0 – 83.0 100+
SC 61.0 – 63.0 60+
ST 48.0 – 51.0 45+

Besides clearing the JEE Main cut-off, JEE Advanced aspirants also have to qualify the eligibility in their Class 12 board examination, which usually is 75 per cent aggregate for General and OBC candidates and 65 per cent for SC, ST and PwD categories. 

As per PhysicsWallah, to qualify for JEE Advanced 2026, general category candidates would require 93.2 – 94.1 percentile, Gen-EWS will need 81 to 82 percentile, OBC-NCL candidates must get 79 to 80 pecentile, SC and ST candidates need 60 to 62 percentile and 47 to 49 percentile, respectively, and PwD candidates have a threshold of just 0.001 – 1 percentile.

Expected cutoff of JEE Mains 2026
Category Expected Qualifying Percentile (2026)
General 93.2 – 94.1
Gen-EWS 81 – 82
OBC-NCL 79 – 80
SC 60 – 62
ST 47 – 49
PwD 0.001 – 1

The JEE Main cut-off also depends on multiple factors, including the number of total candidates taking the exam and the difficulty level of each of the sessions. 

JEE Main cut-off from the past 5 years

Category JEE Main 2025 Cut-Off JEE Main 2024 Cut-Off JEE Main 2023 Cut-Off JEE Main 2022 Cut-Off JEE Main 2021 Cut-Off
General 100 – 93.1023262 93.2362181 90.7788642 88.4121383 87.8992241
OBC-NCL 93.0950208 – 79.4313582 79.6757881 73.6114227 67.0090297 68.0234447
SC 93.0950208 – 61.1526933 60.0923182 51.9776027 43.0820954 46.8825338
ST 93.0950208 – 47.9026465 46.697584 37.2348772 26.7771328 34.6728999
GEN-EWS 93.0950208 – 80.3830119 81.3266412 75.6229025 63.1114141 66.2214845
Gen-PwD 93.0950208 – 0.0079349 0.00187 0.0013527 0.0031029 0.0096375

In the JEE Main 2025 Paper 1 for BE, BTech as many as 15,39,848 unique candidates registered for either the January or April session, while 14,75,103 unique candidates actually appeared in the exam across both rounds. Out of these, 8,33,536 candidates registered for both sessions, and 7,75,383 of them appeared in both attempts.

NTA is expected to declare the JEE Main 2026 January session result on February 12.

 

