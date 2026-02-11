JEE Main Result 2026 Date: NTA to release Session 1 scorecards by this date

NTA JEE Main Result 2026 Date and Time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will on February 12 release the results for the JEE Main session one exam. As stated in the information brochure, the results will be released on Wednesday. The notice did not specify the time when the JEE Main January session results will be announced; however, last year, the session one results were released in the afternoon. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check the results and final answer keys on the official website–jeemain.nta.nic.in.
The BTech and BE papers of JEE Main were conducted between January 21 and January 28. Overall, the papers were of moderate difficulty, though the level varied across shifts and subjects. Compared with last year’s sessions, most shifts were assessed as easy to moderately difficult. However, in several shifts, the Mathematics section was perceived as moderately difficult.
JEE Main 2026 Jan 21 Analysis | JEE Main 2026 Jan 22 Analysis | JEE Main 2026 Jan 23 Analysis | JEE Main 2026 Jan 24 Analysis | JEE Main 2026 Jan 28 Analysis | JEE Main 2026 Overall Analysis
NTA will announce the results on February 12 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Using the application number, password, and Captcha code, candidates will be able to check results. The window to raise objections against the JEE Main 2026 provisional answer key was opened on February 4 and continued till February 6.
JEE Main Rank Predictor 2026: Check Here
The official JEE Main cut-off will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) with the final results of JEE Main after the conclusion of the JEE Main 2026 session 2 in April. Last year, the session one exam was held between January 22 and 30. In the final answer keys, 12 questions are dropped, with most questions in Physics.
Citing the moderate overall difficulty of the physics and chemistry sections, Dr Saurabh Kumar, founder and CEO of Shiksha Nation, said that Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 cut-offs are expected to rise slightly compared to previous years when the exams were more challenging. However, he also added that significant increases are unlikely, and the key factor in determining top percentiles will be performance in mathematics relative to peers who are strong across all subjects.
Amit Kumar Gautam, a young man from a small village in Uttar Pradesh, started a company called Senemi Consulting Pvt Ltd that promised high returns on investments. Through multi-level marketing, social media, and a shopping mart, he attracted 50,000 investors and raised Rs 123 crore. However, the company collapsed, leading to Gautam's arrest for fraud.