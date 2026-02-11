JEE Main Result 2026 Date: NTA to release Session 1 scorecards by this date

NTA JEE Main Result 2026 Date and Time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will on February 12 release the results for the JEE Main session one exam. As stated in the information brochure, the results will be released on Wednesday. The notice did not specify the time when the JEE Main January session results will be announced; however, last year, the session one results were released in the afternoon. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check the results and final answer keys on the official website–jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Mains Result 2026 Live

The BTech and BE papers of JEE Main were conducted between January 21 and January 28. Overall, the papers were of moderate difficulty, though the level varied across shifts and subjects. Compared with last year’s sessions, most shifts were assessed as easy to moderately difficult. However, in several shifts, the Mathematics section was perceived as moderately difficult.