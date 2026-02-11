JEE Main Result 2026 Date: NTA to release Session 1 scorecards by this date

JEE Main Result 2026 Date, Time, Official Link at jeemain.nta.nic.in: Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check the results and final answer keys on the official website--jeemain.nta.nic.in. 

By: Education Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 11, 2026 10:12 AM IST
JEE Main Result 2026 Date and Time:The BTech and BE papers of JEE Main were conducted between January 21 and January 28. (Express Photo/ Representational Image)
NTA JEE Main Result 2026 Date and Time: The National Testing Agency (NTA) will on February 12 release the results for the JEE Main session one exam. As stated in the information brochure, the results will be released on Wednesday. The notice did not specify the time when the JEE Main January session results will be announced; however, last year, the session one results were released in the afternoon. Students who appeared for the exam will be able to check the results and final answer keys on the official website–jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The BTech and BE papers of JEE Main were conducted between January 21 and January 28. Overall, the papers were of moderate difficulty, though the level varied across shifts and subjects. Compared with last year’s sessions, most shifts were assessed as easy to moderately difficult. However, in several shifts, the Mathematics section was perceived as moderately difficult.

JEE Main 2026: Date and time

NTA will announce the results on February 12 at jeemain.nta.nic.in. Using the application number, password, and Captcha code, candidates will be able to check results. The window to raise objections against the JEE Main 2026 provisional answer key was opened on February 4 and continued till February 6.

The official JEE Main cut-off will be announced by the National Testing Agency (NTA) with the final results of JEE Main after the conclusion of the JEE Main 2026 session 2 in April. Last year, the session one exam was held between January 22 and 30. In the final answer keys, 12 questions are dropped, with most questions in Physics.

What is the expected JEE Main 2026 cut-off?

Citing the moderate overall difficulty of the physics and chemistry sections, Dr Saurabh Kumar, founder and CEO of Shiksha Nation, said that Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2026 cut-offs are expected to rise slightly compared to previous years when the exams were more challenging. However, he also added that significant increases are unlikely, and the key factor in determining top percentiles will be performance in mathematics relative to peers who are strong across all subjects.

 

