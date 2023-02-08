JEE Main Result 2023: Maharashtra topper shifted to Kota with family to prepare for entrance exam

Dyanesh Shinde, one of the top 20 candidates scoring 100 percentile in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) – Main hails from Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district but has shifted base to Rajasthan’s Kota for the past five years to prepare for the competitive exam. With a dream to join IIT, Dyanesh is glad to have scored 100 percentile on the first attempt and will now be focusing entirely on preparation for JEE – Advanced.

As the National Testing Agency (NTA) declared the result of the first session of the JEE-Main held from January 24 to February 1.

Talking about his success, Dyanesh said, “Self-study and guidance from the coaching has led to this success.” He shifted base to Kota along with his mother and elder sister, five years ago. His mother, Madhavi Shinde, who stays with him in Kota said, “Dyanesh’s elder sister is now in the final year of MBBS. Initially I shifted with her to Kota to help her in preparation for the national competitive entrance test for medical course. Soon Dyanesh joined us.”

ALSO READ | Twins top JEE Main 2023, aim to appear for Shark Tank some day

Madhavi told the Indian Express that Dyanesh has been focused about wanting to pursue engineering for higher education and was more than happy to shift the base for good guidance. Dyanesh is looking forward to joining Computer Science Engineering or Aerospace Engineering in IIT.

Even as the Shinde family was expecting Dyanesh will be scoring well at JEE-Main, a 100 percentile score is definitely a pleasant surprise, especially because now he does not have to appear for the second session. “The focus will now be initially to appear for board exams and then JEE-Advanced.”