JEE Main Result 2022: Tripura topper loves to ‘solve problems’, play Sudoku

Rishik Saha, who emerged as the state topper in Tripura with 99.92 percentile as the JEE Main Result 2022 was announced Monday, is keen on “solving problems” and wants to pursue Computer Science.

Speaking to indianexpress.com, Saha said Mathematics and Physics are his favourite subjects and that he didn’t have much interest in entrance examinations for engineering until Class 9 when he acquired a knack for Computer Science and web development.

“I got enrolled in a coaching centre and started enjoying the competition in Physics. It became my favourite subject. I also got interested in programming. Now, I want to be a backend web developer and for that, I am looking to study Computer Science engineering or maths and computation,” said Saha.

The 18-year-old comes from a family of teachers—including his mother Alpana Saha and his late grandfather Surya Lal Saha—and his 98.6 per cent score in Higher Secondary Term-I exams is no surprise. He is still waiting for his higher secondary school final results as the Term-II results aren’t yet out.

However, Saha doesn’t belong to the breed of students who feel hours and hours of studies are prerequisites for great grades. “Self-study is the key. It’s nothing like how people say 16 hours of study or so. I developed a habit to study daily for at least an hour…sort of to open the book and sit at the table. I studied Physics when I wanted to, tried maths when I felt like it,” he said.

For aspiring joint JEE candidates, Saha said he would recommend reducing study hours if needed and stressed they should be regular with suits them.

Apart from studying, Saha also loves Sudoku, puzzles, and Japanese literature. He also played the role of a child actor in Buno (Wild in Bengali)—the first full-length Bengali feature film made in Tripura six years ago.

His father Subhranil Saha is involved in the pharmaceutical industry and is very proud of his son’s performance. The Saha is now waiting with fingers crossed to see if their son lands an IIT seat after the JEE Advanced next month.