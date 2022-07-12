JEE Main Result 2022: Delhi toppers Ashmit Nangia and Hemanshu Garg want to study Computer Science

Written by Tarini Vyas

Ashmit Nangia and Hemanshu Garg are toppers of the JEE Main 2022 in Delhi and have another thing in common. Both of them want to pursue Computer Science at either IIT-Delhi or IIT-Bombay.

While Nangia, 17, did not anticipate topping Delhi, he was aware of the score he would receive when the answer key for JEE was released on July 6. “I did not even remotely imagine topping Delhi,” said Nangia.

A student of Delhi Public School (DPS) R K Puram, Nangia enrolled in a three-year course at a private coaching centre in Dwarka to whom he attributes his success in the examination, along with “hard work and consistency”. “The coaching centre was extremely supportive and they provided me with the study material that helped me crack the exam,” said Nangia.

Nangia’s father works for Tech Mahindra and his mother teaches Computer Science at Sachdeva Global School.

Garg, whose mother is a doctor and father an engineer, said his participation in Olympiad exams provided him with a foundation for attempting JEE. “I didn’t keep track of how many hours I studied because I value quality over quantity,” said Garg.

Garg,18, studied at Pragati Public School and in Class 8, he enrolled in a foundation course to prepare for JEE. “They taught us the general syllabus of 11th and 12th grade and also provided us with examples of what kind of questions would come in JEE, which was very helpful.”

Both Nangia and Garg are now preparing for JEE Advanced scheduled to be held on August 28.