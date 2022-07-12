scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022: Delhi toppers Ashmit Nangia and Hemanshu Garg want to study Computer Science

JEE Main Result 2022: Both are now concentrating on JEE Advanced, which is scheduled to be conducted on August 28.

New Delhi I |
Updated: July 12, 2022 6:44:23 pm
JEE Mains Delhi toppers, JEE Main toppers, JEE main resultBoth Nangia and Garg are now preparing for JEE Advanced scheduled to be held on August 28. (Graphics by Abhishek Mitra)

Written by Tarini Vyas

Ashmit Nangia and Hemanshu Garg are toppers of the JEE Main 2022 in Delhi and have another thing in common. Both of them want to pursue Computer Science at either IIT-Delhi or IIT-Bombay.

While Nangia, 17, did not anticipate topping Delhi, he was aware of the score he would receive when the answer key for JEE was released on July 6. “I did not even remotely imagine topping Delhi,” said Nangia.

Meet the JEE Main toppers: Girl topper | Gujarat | West Bengal  | Maharashtra  | Uttarakhand  | Punjab  | Rajasthan  | Karnataka | Bihar | Tripura

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sri Lanka’s fallen dynasty is already planning its next comebackPremium
Sri Lanka’s fallen dynasty is already planning its next comeback
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 yearsPremium
UN population report: Global life expectancy falls after Covid-19 years
UN population report explained: A look at the trends, projections and imp...Premium
UN population report explained: A look at the trends, projections and imp...
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...Premium
Suman Bery writes: NITI Aayog’s role in ensuring collaboration betw...

A student of Delhi Public School (DPS) R K Puram, Nangia enrolled in a three-year course at a private coaching centre in Dwarka to whom he attributes his success in the examination, along with “hard work and consistency”. “The coaching centre was extremely supportive and they provided me with the study material that helped me crack the exam,” said Nangia.

Nangia’s father works for Tech Mahindra and his mother teaches Computer Science at Sachdeva Global School.

Also read |The Right Choice | BE or BTech, is one more valuable than the other? Experts weigh in

Garg, whose mother is a doctor and father an engineer, said his participation in Olympiad exams provided him with a foundation for attempting JEE. “I didn’t keep track of how many hours I studied because I value quality over quantity,” said Garg.

Garg,18, studied at Pragati Public School and in Class 8, he enrolled in a foundation course to prepare for JEE. “They taught us the general syllabus of 11th and 12th grade and also provided us with examples of what kind of questions would come in JEE, which was very helpful.”

Both Nangia and Garg are now preparing for JEE Advanced scheduled to be held on August 28.

UPSC Key | The Indian Express helps you prepare for the Civil Services and other competitive exams with cues on how to read and understand content.

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 12: Latest News
Advertisement