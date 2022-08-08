JEE Main Result 2022: Check category wise cut-off list

JEE Main Result 2022: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the JEE Main results in the early hours of August 8. Applicants who appeared for the exams can check their JEE Main 2022 result at the official JEE Main website — jeemain.nta.nic.in — by keying in their application number and date of birth.

Along with the declaration of results, the exam authorities have also released the qualifying JEE Main cut-off 2022, which is the minimum marks required to qualify the exam.

JEE Main 2022 Qualifying Cut-off

Category Cutoff EWS 63.1114141 (Other Backward Classes) OBC NCL 67.0090297 Scheduled Caste (SC) 43.0820954 Scheduled Tribe (ST) 26.7771328 General 88.4121383 Gen-PwD 0.0031029

The authorities have released the JEE Main 2022 cutoff separately for all the categories. Applicants have to qualify the JEE Main cut-off as per their category mentioned in the application form.

JEE Main cut-off for EWS is 63.1114141 which is quite less than the previous year cut-off. While, cutoff marks for general category is 88.4121383 which is higher than last year.

Now, top 2.5 lakh candidates declared qualified in the JEE Mains result will be called for the JEE Advanced 2022 exam, which is being conducted by IIT Bombay on August 28.

NTA conducts JEE Main exam every year for the admissions to engineering courses offered by various participating institutes including NITs, IIITs and GFTIs. For admissions to engineering colleges, applicants have to qualify the JEE Main cutoff.