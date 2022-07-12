scorecardresearch
Tuesday, July 12, 2022

JEE Main Result 2022: Bihar topper banked on self-study and online coaching

JEE Main Result 2022: Aditya Ajei says he was inspired by his uncle to study engineering

Written by Santosh Singh | New Delhi I |
July 12, 2022 1:44:28 pm
jee main 2022 resultAditya Ajei scored 99.843 percentile in JEE Main

Aditya Ajei, whose parents are teachers at government schools, said it feels special to be the Bihar topper after JEE Main Result 2022 was declared Monday. Ajei, who is waiting for his Class 12 board examination results, scored 99.843 percentile in JEE Main.

“I was almost there. There is very little difference in the percentile among top rankers,” he said, adding that the real big challenge now is to excel in JEE Advanced to be held next month.

Meet the JEE Main toppers:

The East Champaran boy, who prepared for engineering entrance tests at home in his village under the Patahi block, had scored 98 per cent in Class 10 CBSE board exams. He said: “I had been focussed on engineering tests after my Class 10 examinations. I took admission in a private school at Chakia, East Champaran”.

Read |The Right Choice | BE or BTech, is one more valuable than the other? Experts weigh in

Inspired by his uncle to study engineering, Ajei took online coaching classes and did not go to any big town like Patna or Kota to prepare for the entrance tests. He said he banked on self-study and online coaching to clear his doubts.

He is the second among his three siblings. His elder sister is also preparing for engineering entrance tests and his younger brother is studying in Class 7.

 

