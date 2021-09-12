scorecardresearch
JEE Main Result 2021: What after JEE Main 2021 result is declared

JEE Main scores are considered for admission into 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 29 other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Written by Careers360 | New Delhi |
September 12, 2021 3:47:08 pm
jee main result 2021, jee advancedJEE Main qualified candidates can check their scores and see their eligibility to appear for the JEE Advanced exam. File.

With the announcement of JEE Main 2021 result, engineering aspirants are now looking for the next events: counselling and admission process. JEE Main scores are considered for admission into 31 NITs, IIEST Shibpur, 26 IIITs and 29 other Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs). It is also the qualifier test for JEE Advanced.

To check your admission chances in NITs/ IIITs/ State colleges based on JEE Main scores/ rank, use JEE Main College Predictor

What after JEE Main 2021 results?

Once NTA has announced the result, JEE Main qualified candidates can check their scores and see their eligibility to appear for the JEE Advanced exam. As for admissions, counselling for seats in the NIT+ system will be through JoSAA counselling but after the declaration of the JEE Advanced result. Many states, universities/institutes also consider JEE main scores for admission into the B.Tech courses, so candidates can apply for these also.

About JEE Advanced 2021

JEE Advanced exam is conducted for admission into 23 IITs. The registration of JEE Advanced 2021 will be available from September 11 to 16. JEE Advanced exam date is October 3.

About JoSAA Counselling

Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) conducts the common counselling process for admission to 110 institutes including the NIT+ system and the IITs. Seat allotment in NITs, IIITs, GFTIs and IITs will be done based on JEE Main and JEE Advanced scores respectively.

States accepting JEE Main scores

Some states accept JEE Main scores for admission. Candidates with a good JEE Main rank can apply for state counselling in states such as Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh, Punjab, Uttarakhand which accept JEE Main scores.

Other admission options through JEE Main

Candidates can also apply for admission to universities/institutes which accept JEE main scores. Some of the universities/colleges are:

  • Delhi Technological University
  • Shanmugha Arts Science Technology & Research Academy
  • Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University
  • Thapar Institute of Engineering & Technology, Punjab
  • Netaji Subhas University of Technology
  • Indira Gandhi Delhi Technical University for Women

While getting a seat through JoSAA is a dream for many, the limited number of seats do not allow for the same. Candidates can also look at the other good options that have been mentioned here to pursue their engineering dreams.

