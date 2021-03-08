NTA declares JEE Main result, 6 students score 100 percentile

JEE Main result 2021: Know how to check marks. (Photo credit: Express Photo by Harmeet Sodhi/ Graphic by Gargi Singh)

National Testing Agency today announced the result for the JEE-Main with six students scoring 100 percentile in the February session. The candidates can view their score at nta.ac.in, ntaresults.nic.in and jeemain.nta.nic.in. The final answer key was released late Sunday night on the websites.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhrial tweeted that till last year, exams were done in three languages only but this time exams were conducted in 13 languages and results have been declared in 10 days.

Saket Jha from Rajasthan, Pravar Kataria and Ranjim Prabal Das from Delhi, Guramrit Singh from Chandigarh, Siddhant Mukherjee from Maharashtra and Ananth Krishna Kidambi from Gujarat have scored 100 percentile.

In the girls category, 10 female students have scored above 99 percentile.

A total of 6.61 lakh (6,61,776) candidates registered for the February session, out of this, 6.52 lakh (6,52,627) candidates applied for the BE or BTech exam. The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Main is held annually for admission to premium engineering colleges. It was conducted from February 23 to 26, amid stringent precautions and social distancing measures in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

In JEE Main 2020, a total of 6 lakh (6,49,612) students sat in the September session, while over 8 lakh (8,84,138) students attempted the January session. Similarly, a total of 1.5 lakh students (1,50,838) students appeared in the JEE Advanced in 2020, as per a written reply by Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank in Rajya Sabha recently.