Follow Us:
Saturday, January 18, 2020
Live now

JEE Main Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Are you eligible for JEE Advanced, find out

JEE Main Result 2020, NTA JEE Main January Result 2020 LIVE Updates: A total of 9 students have scored 100 percentile score. The rank will be released later when the result for the April exam will also be declared.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: January 18, 2020 12:55:51 pm
jee main, jee main result, jee main 2020, jee main result 2020, nta jee main, nta jee main result, nta jee main result 2020, www.jeemain.nic.in, www.nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta jee, jee main 2020 result, jee main january result 2020, jee main topper, jee main cut off JEE Main result LIVE updates: Check core at jeemain.nic.in (Representational image)

JEE Main Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main which was held between January 7 and January 9, 2020. A total number of 9,21,261 candidates were registered for B.E./B.Tech in this examination. Of these, 8,69,010 candidates had appeared for the same. Those who appeared can check their result at jeemain.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

A total of nine students have scored 100 percentile score. The rank will be released later when the result for the April exam will also be declared. For candidates who appeared in both the sessions, the best score will be counted in preparing the rank, as per the rule of NTA. The marks obtained are converted in percentile score. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.

Live Blog

JEE Main Result 2020 LIVE Updates: From toppers of January session to cut-off and syllabus for JEE Advanced, everything you need to know

Highlights

    12:54 (IST)18 Jan 2020
    Are you eligible for JEE advanced?

    Only those who secure a rank in top 2,45,000 in JEE Main result are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced. In 2019, only 1.65 lakh candidates opted to apply for IIT-entrance exam. In 2018, out of 2.31 lakh students who qualified for the JEE Advanced, 1.65 lakh candidates chose to register for it. Read here to know why students opt out of IIT entrance exam?

    12:53 (IST)18 Jan 2020
    JEE Advanced details

    Those who make it to the cut-off will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced. The JEE Advanced is scheduled to be held on May 17, 2020 in two shifts. Paper 1 will be held from 9 am to noon and paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) will be held on June 12, 2020. Based on the result, the seat allocation will begin from June 17, 2020.

    12:47 (IST)18 Jan 2020
    JEE conducted despite the call of bharat bandh

    National Testing Agency (NTA) decided not to defer the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main scheduled over the calls of Bharat Bandh. The trade unions had earlier called to postpone the JEE Main due to their nationwide strike.

    12:45 (IST)18 Jan 2020
    More males than females

    Just like every year, this year too, more male candidates applied for the exam than female. A total of 28,3037 female candidates applied for the exam while 638220 were males.

    12:42 (IST)18 Jan 2020
    Exam conducted in India and abroad

    The exam was conducted across a total of 233 cities in the country and abroad. A total number of 9,21,261 candidates were registered for B.E. /B. Tech. in this examination. There were 570 examination centres across the country and abroad. A total number of 536 Observers, 213 City- Coordinators and 19 Regional Coordinators were deployed at these centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination.

    12:41 (IST)18 Jan 2020
    52,251 missed the exam

    A total number of 9,21,261 candidates were registered for B.E. /B. Tech in the January 2020 session. Of these, 869010 appeared for the exam. As many as 52,251 candidates gave the exam a miss this year.

    12:36 (IST)18 Jan 2020
    JEE Main result declared

    Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at jeemain.nic.in or nta.ac.in. The result was to be announced on January 31, however, it has been preponed. The result does not consist of paper 2. Result for architecture and BPlan will be announced by January 31. For BTech aspirants, it is available at the official websites. 

    jee main, jee main result, jee main 2020, jee main result 2020, nta jee main, nta jee main result, nta jee main result 2020, www.jeemain.nic.in, www.nta.ac.in, jeemain.nta.nic.in, nta jee, jee main 2020 result, jee main january result 2020, jee main topper, jee main cut off JEE Main LIVE updates: Check result at jeemain.nic.in

    There were 570 examination centres across the country and abroad. A total number of 536 Observers, 213 City- Coordinators and 19 Regional Coordinators were deployed at these centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of examination, as per the NTA. Those who clear the JEE Main can seek admission in colleges on basis of their score and can also appear for JEE Advanced - entrance for IITs. Not everyone who clears JEE Main is eligible to appear for Advanced.

    © IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd