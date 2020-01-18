JEE Main Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Are you eligible for JEE Advanced, find out

JEE Main result LIVE updates: Check core at jeemain.nic.in (Representational image) JEE Main result LIVE updates: Check core at jeemain.nic.in (Representational image)

JEE Main Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main which was held between January 7 and January 9, 2020. A total number of 9,21,261 candidates were registered for B.E./B.Tech in this examination. Of these, 8,69,010 candidates had appeared for the same. Those who appeared can check their result at jeemain.nic.in and nta.ac.in.

A total of nine students have scored 100 percentile score. The rank will be released later when the result for the April exam will also be declared. For candidates who appeared in both the sessions, the best score will be counted in preparing the rank, as per the rule of NTA. The marks obtained are converted in percentile score. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.