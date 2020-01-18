JEE Main Result 2020 LIVE Updates: Are you eligible for JEE Advanced, find out

JEE Main Result 2020 LIVE Updates: The National Testing Agency (NTA) released the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main which was held between January 7 and January 9, 2020. A total number of 9,21,261 candidates were registered for B.E./B.Tech in this examination. Of these, 8,69,010 candidates had appeared for the same. Those who appeared can check their result at jeemain.nic.in and nta.ac.in.
A total of nine students have scored 100 percentile score. The rank will be released later when the result for the April exam will also be declared. For candidates who appeared in both the sessions, the best score will be counted in preparing the rank, as per the rule of NTA. The marks obtained are converted in percentile score. The marks obtained are converted into a scale ranging from 100 to 0 for each session of examinees.
Highlights
Only those who secure a rank in top 2,45,000 in JEE Main result are eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced. In 2019, only 1.65 lakh candidates opted to apply for IIT-entrance exam. In 2018, out of 2.31 lakh students who qualified for the JEE Advanced, 1.65 lakh candidates chose to register for it. Read here to know why students opt out of IIT entrance exam?
Those who make it to the cut-off will be eligible to appear for JEE Advanced. The JEE Advanced is scheduled to be held on May 17, 2020 in two shifts. Paper 1 will be held from 9 am to noon and paper 2 from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. The Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) will be held on June 12, 2020. Based on the result, the seat allocation will begin from June 17, 2020.
National Testing Agency (NTA) decided not to defer the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main scheduled over the calls of Bharat Bandh. The trade unions had earlier called to postpone the JEE Main due to their nationwide strike.
Just like every year, this year too, more male candidates applied for the exam than female. A total of 28,3037 female candidates applied for the exam while 638220 were males.
The exam was conducted across a total of 233 cities in the country and abroad. There were 570 examination centres across the country and abroad. A total number of 536 Observers, 213 City- Coordinators and 19 Regional Coordinators were deployed at these centres to oversee the smooth and fair conduct of the examination.
Of these, 869010 appeared for the exam. As many as 52,251 candidates gave the exam a miss this year.
Candidates who appeared for the exam can check their result at jeemain.nic.in or nta.ac.in. The result was to be announced on January 31, however, it has been preponed. The result does not consist of paper 2. Result for architecture and BPlan will be announced by January 31. For BTech aspirants, it is available at the official websites.