JEE Advanced 2020 revised schedule released, apply from September 11

IIT JEE Advanced 2020 to be held on September 27. (Representational image)

JEE Advanced 2020: The online registrations for JEE Advanced will begin from September 11 and will conclude on September 16. The fee payment, however, will be allowed until September 17. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi — which will conduct the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced — has released the revised brochure.

Interested can eligible can apply at jeeadv.ac.in. The exam will be held on September 27 and the result will be out on October 5. Only those in the top 2.5 lakh candidates of JEE Main are eligible to apply for the JEE Advanced. Further, foreign nationals can also apply, however for them, the selection is based on class 12 marks. As per the tentative schedule of JEE Advanced, the result of JEE Main can be expected by September 10.

Through JEE Advanced, IITs offer admission into undergraduate courses leading to a bachelor’s, integrated master’s or bachelor-master dual degree in engineering, sciences or architecture. Apart from IITs, IISc, IISER, IIST, RGIPT, and Indian Institute of Petroleum & Energy, Visakhapatnam also enroll students based on JEE Advanced.

Read | Three month preparation strategy for JEE Advanced 2020

Unlike JEE Main, there is an upper age limit to appear for JEE Advanced. Candidates should have been born on or after October 1, 1995. Five years relaxation is given to SC, ST and PwD candidates, as per rules.

A registration fee of Rs 2,800 will be applicable. Female candidates and those from SC, ST, and PwD categories will have to pay Rs 1,400. The fee for foreign nationals is $150, however, for SAARC countries the fee is $75.

This year, IITs have relaxed the class 12 marks criteria for admission. Earlier candidates needed to obtain 75 per cent marks in class 12 along with clearing JEE Advanced. However, since this year, different boards have adopted a different mode of assessment due to pandemic, the IITs have let go of minimum requirement. Candidates still have to pass class 12 though.

JEE (Advanced) 2020 will consist of two question papers: paper 1 and paper 2 of three hours duration each. Both papers are compulsory. Each question paper will consist of three separate sections – physics, chemistry, and mathematics. It will be held in a computer-based test (CBT) mode. The total duration of each paper will be three hours.

Last year, Mumbai’s Kartikey Gupta has secured all India rank (AIR) 1. He obtained 346 marks out of 372 marks. Gupta scored rank 18 in the JEE Main April exam this year

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd