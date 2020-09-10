NTA JEE Main result 2020 to be released soon

JEE Main result 2020 will be available at jeemain.nta.nic.in (Representational image)

JEE Main 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the result for recently concluded the Joint Entrance Examinations (JEE) Main in record time. Those who are in the top 2.5 lakh of the JEE Main can apply for JEE Advanced. Since the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi has announced to open the application date for JEE Advanced from September 12, the same was earlier to begin from 11. Thus, the JEE Main result can be expected today.

The exams which have been delayed by month are entrance exams for undergraduate courses in engineering, architecture, and planning. While one of his addresses earlier the Minister of Education had said that the agencies are ready to hold the exams and release results fast to ensure a minimal delay of starting the new session.

The result for JEE Main will consist of both the attempts — January as well as April / September session. For students who had appeared for both sessions, the result will be based on the best of the attempt. Along with the percentile score, the NTA will also release a rank list. While the exam is held twice a year, the rank list is released only once — combining both sessions.

Last year, a total of 24 candidates had secured a perfect 100 percentile score out of over 11.4 lakh candidates who appeared in both the attempts. In the January attempt, a total of nine students have scored 100 percentile score; of them were twin brothers from Delhi have topped the exam by scoring 100 and 99.9 percentile score.

On the basis of JEE Main results, students can take admission in state-level engineering colleges, universities including NITs. Only for admission to IITs, only the top 2.5 lakh will be selected to appear for JEE Advanced.

This year, the JEE Main was held on a new pattern. The numerical type questions were introduced for the first time this year. These questions did not have any negative marking. The number of MCQs was also reduced in addition to these questions.

