JEE Main result 2019: NTA announces date, ranks to release on same day

JEE Main result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to announce the result for JEE Main 2019 April exam in this month. Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) was concluded on April 12 and the answer sheets for the same have already been uploaded on the main website, jeemain.nic.in. Talking to the indianexpress.com, director general, NTA, Vineet Joshi said, “The JEE result will be announced before April 30, 2019. It is the target and the same can be declared sooner as well.”

He also informed that the final ranks will also be published on the same date. Earlier, JEE Main January 2019 result was announced and students had got marks in the form of percentile and as many as 15 candidates had secured a perfect 100 percentile score. At that time, the Union Minister of Human Resource Development (HRD), Prakash Javadekar had also announced that final ranks will be declared after the April results are announced.

Ranks would be declared after the 2nd JEE to be held in April 2019. For the first time students have chance to improve their performance. This is the @narendramodi Govt caring for students and trying to reduce exam stress. — Chowkidar Prakash Javadekar (@PrakashJavdekar) January 19, 2019

A total of 9,29,198 students registered for the JEE Main in January against 9,35,741 appearing for the same in April session. In the April session, a rise of 6,543 candidates for engineering courses has been registered. However, an exact reverse trend was observed in architecture courses where the number of registered candidates dropped from 1,80,052 in January to 1,69,767 in April with a dip of 10,285 students was registered.

How will the JEE Main final list be created?

The percentile scores, informed NTA, will be calculated up to seven decimal places to avoid ties. Based on this, a merit list will be prepared. In cases of a tie, or two students scoring the same percentile score, preference will be given to the candidate who has scored highest in mathematics. In case of a further tie, preference will be given to physics and then chemistry.

JEE Main score is applicable for admission to NITs, IIITs, CFTIs and even private engineering and architecture courses. A cut-off will also be released for the candidates to qualify for JEE Advanced exam which is an entrance gateway for admission to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs).

Meanwhile, the NTA has reopened the link for candidates to make category correction in their application form and apply for the newly introduced reservation quota for the economically weaker section (EWS).