JEE Main result 2019: Did not score well? Here are some options

If you are a serious aspirant of engineering and was one of those 11 lakh students who wrote the JEE (Main)-2019 and could not qualify for JEE Advanced or maybe you qualified for JEE Advanced but could not get through a rank which could fulfil your dreams of studying in the IITs, then this article is for you.

Even if you failed in your first attempt in Joint Entrance Examination, it does not prove that you cannot be an engineer. Do not give up as life is full of opportunities and you just have to grab the right option at the right time. In case you have the option to take another attempt, go ahead. If not, then choose the next best option of colleges under JEE Main or your state-level engineering colleges and take up a suitable branch at the undergraduate stage. You may still go to the IITs after graduation through GATE (Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering) for pursuing postgraduate studies in the IITs and IISc.

What you must have learnt from JEE Main could be one of the following?

Had I prepared seriously and given sufficient time I could have made it

I could not do well in JEE because I had to do well in my class 12 board exams

I did not start my preparation early and by the time I became serious, I had actually lost most of the valuable time for preparation

I believed in self-study and did not take coaching, so I could actually not gaze my preparation level and coverage of syllabus plus JEE level problems. Also, I could not know my potential to clear JEE at the right stage.

Few suggested solutions to make you closer to your engineering dream:

There are three attempts for JEE Main and two attempts for JEE Advanced. In case you are still eligible to appear, create a preparation strategy after understanding your strong and weak points.

In case your attempts are exhausted, and it was your last attempt in JEE, you may consider the next level of colleges after IIT, that is, NITs, IIITs, government-funded technical institutions which accept JEE Main score. You may consider colleges under BITSAT and engineering colleges under your state engineering exam (in case you have appeared).

These will help you pursue your engineering dream at the undergraduate stage and later you may take up exams such as GATE/GRE to continue your engineering studies at masters level in the IITs/IISc or even universities abroad.

The JEE Main is the qualifying exam for JEE Advanced which is the entrance exam for admission to the Indian Institute of Technology (IITs). But not everyone who clears the JEE Main is eligible for JEE Advanced. Check if you match the JEE Advanced eligibility criteria

— The author is head, FIITJEE