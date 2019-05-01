All RailTel’s Akansha Super 30 students crack JEE Main 2019

All 30 underprivileged students from a Dehradun-based coaching centre have cracked the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, result of which was released on April 29. These students were provided free residential coaching and mentoring by telecom PSU RailTel for 11 months. JEE is conducted for admission in reputed engineering colleges like IIT, NIT and state engineering colleges.

Akansha Super 30 was started in 2015. The RailTel select these students on the basis of a written test which comprised of questions on physics, chemistry, mathematics and aptitude test.

All 30 students of RailTel Akansha Super 30 Centre, Dehradun, clears the JEE Mains 2019 exam. The Centre is a CSR initiative of RailTel which provides 11 months long residential coaching to economically weak but brilliant students for IIT JEE exams. Proud moment for us !! pic.twitter.com/pd99C4y299 — RailTel (@RailTel) April 30, 2019

The shortlisted students had to undergo an interview round which is designed to test their mental ability, quick thinking, concepts and career aspiration.

The students of this centre come from poor socio-economical background and their families are either labourer or farmers.

Puneet Chawla, CMD/RailTel said, “It is a big achievement for the students who have shown tremendous potential by qualifying the exam despite all odds. We are happy to provide guidance to these kids how now can fulfil their dreams of becoming an engineer.”

NTA conducted the JEE Main twice this year and a total of 11, 47,125 candidates appeared with 24 students secured 100 percentile. Delhi’s Shubham Srivastava scored AIR 1.