JEE Main rescheduled, CUET registration, India Education Summit, and more: Top education news this week

This week saw some of the biggest developments in the education sector of India. Commencement of the CUET process for UG programmes, change in JEE Main exam schedule, Indigo co-founder’s big donation to IIT Kanpur, and much more — here’s a recap of the biggest happenings from the education sector.

CUET registration

The National Testing Agency (NTA) finally commenced the registration process for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022. This entrance exam has been made compulsory for all undergraduate programmes in all Indian central universities. The process started in late hours of Wednesday.

“In pursuance of the UGC Notification No. 2-1712022 (CPP-ID), dated: 27 March 2022, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is inviting online applications for the Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) – 2022 for admission to the undergraduate courses in Central Universities, for the academic year 2022-23,” the official NTA notice read. Interested candidates can now visit CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in — before May 6 to apply for this year’s newly-introduced entrance exam.

JEE Main 2022

On the same day, the NTA announced the revised exam schedule for JEE Main 2022. Earlier, the JEE Main 2022 session-1 was scheduled to be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29, and May 1 and 4. As per the revised exam schedule, session-1 will be conducted from June 20-29. Similarly, as per the previous schedule, JEE Main 2022 session-2 was scheduled to be conducted from May 24-29, which has now been postponed to July 21-30.

According to the official statement, the agency decided to make changes to the exam schedule “based on the numerous representations received from the candidates”.

The registration process for session-1 is already over and the online application window for session-2 will be available soon on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NEET-UG 2022

This week also saw the commencement of the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022. Candidates can register for the undergraduate medical exam from the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to take place on July 17, 2022.

Earlier, the age limit for General Category candidates was 25 years and it was 30 years for the reserved category candidates. However, a little while back, the National Medical Commission (NMC) scrapped the upper age limit for the NEET-UG entrance exam.

IIT-Kanpur

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has received one of the biggest personal donations from Rakesh Gangwal, Co-Founder of IndiGo airlines and an alumnus of the institute. A donation of Rs 100 crore has been made towards IIT-K’s School of Medical Sciences and Technology.