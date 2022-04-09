JEE Main rescheduled, CUET registration, India Education Summit, and more: Top education news this week

Updated: April 9, 2022 6:54:30 pm
This week saw some of the biggest developments in the education sector of India. Commencement of the CUET process for UG programmes, change in JEE Main exam schedule, Indigo co-founder’s big donation to IIT Kanpur, and much more — here’s a recap of the biggest happenings from the education sector.
CUET registration
The National Testing Agency (NTA) finally commenced the registration process for Common University Entrance Test (CUET) 2022. This entrance exam has been made compulsory for all undergraduate programmes in all Indian central universities. The process started in late hours of Wednesday.
“In pursuance of the UGC Notification No. 2-1712022 (CPP-ID), dated: 27 March 2022, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is inviting online applications for the Common University Entrance Test CUET (UG) – 2022 for admission to the undergraduate courses in Central Universities, for the academic year 2022-23,” the official NTA notice read. Interested candidates can now visit CUET website — cuet.samarth.ac.in — before May 6 to apply for this year’s newly-introduced entrance exam.
JEE Main 2022
On the same day, the NTA announced the revised exam schedule for JEE Main 2022. Earlier, the JEE Main 2022 session-1 was scheduled to be held on April 21, 24, 25, 29, and May 1 and 4. As per the revised exam schedule, session-1 will be conducted from June 20-29. Similarly, as per the previous schedule, JEE Main 2022 session-2 was scheduled to be conducted from May 24-29, which has now been postponed to July 21-30.
According to the official statement, the agency decided to make changes to the exam schedule “based on the numerous representations received from the candidates”.
The registration process for session-1 is already over and the online application window for session-2 will be available soon on the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in.
NEET-UG 2022
This week also saw the commencement of the registration process for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2022. Candidates can register for the undergraduate medical exam from the official website — neet.nta.nic.in. The exam is scheduled to take place on July 17, 2022.
Earlier, the age limit for General Category candidates was 25 years and it was 30 years for the reserved category candidates. However, a little while back, the National Medical Commission (NMC) scrapped the upper age limit for the NEET-UG entrance exam.
IIT-Kanpur
The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur has received one of the biggest personal donations from Rakesh Gangwal, Co-Founder of IndiGo airlines and an alumnus of the institute. A donation of Rs 100 crore has been made towards IIT-K’s School of Medical Sciences and Technology.
The entirety of the Rs 100 crore will be allotted to the construction of the centre and getting resources for the School of Medical Sciences and Technology. The proposed School will be named “Gangwal School of Medical Sciences and Technology”. Gangwal will also be joining the Advisory Board of the School.
QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022
The QS World University Rankings by Subject 2022 were released this week and five IITs, two IIMs, Jawaharlal Nehru University and Delhi University are among the 16 higher education institutes in India that collectively offer 35 programmes which globally rank among the top 100 in their respective subject categories.
Like in the previous rounds, at 19, engineering courses account for the maximum number of programmes offered in India that made it to the top 100 list. IIT Bombay leads the pack with as many as eight of its engineering programmes – Mineral and Mining, Electrical and Electronic, Mechanical, Computer Science, Chemical, Materials Science, Art and Design, Civil and Structural – finding a place in the top 100.
Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB)
The Bihar Board Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released the schedule for intermediate (class 12) compartmental and special exams 2022. Students who have registered for the compartmental exams can now check the schedule on the official BSEB website — biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.
As per the schedule, the compartmental and special exams will commence from April 25 (Monday) and end on May 4, 2022 (Wednesday). This year, the exams will take place in two seating — seating 1 will take place from 9:30 am to 12:45 pm and seating 2 is scheduled between 1:45 pm to 5 pm.
India Education Summit
Indian Express hosted the two-day India Education Summit 2022. On Day 1 of the IES 2022, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan Wednesday said India’s potential is the 53 crore youth of the country. “If they study to become employees it won’t help, they need to study to become employers,” he said delivering his keynote.
During one of the discussions at the IES 2022, UGC Chairman informed the masses that the University Grants Commission (UGC) is working on a regulation to facilitate the entry of foreign universities into India. He added that some countries have shown interest in entering the Indian higher education space and that the higher education regulator will introduce a regulation in two months to facilitate this.
🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️
For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-