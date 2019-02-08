JEE Main registration begins: Five things you need to know

JEE Main 2019: National Testing Agency (NTA) has commenced JEE Main II Registration from today. Students who have either appeared for class 12 exams in 2017, or 2018, or are doing so in 2019 are eligible for JEE Main 2019. Application form for JEE Main 2019 April aka Second Attempt can be submitted now at jeemain.nic.in.

The first step towards applying for JEE Main II is to go to jeemain.nic.in and click the Fill Application Form link. Then, click the Apply for JEE Main 2019 link on next page.

On the next page, there are important instructions and fee details. The application fee for male students belonging to general and OBC category is Rs 500 for Paper 1 or Paper 2, for male students of SC / ST / PwD / Transgender category and of female students of any category, it is Rs 250. Respective fees for students who wish to appear in both papers are Rs 900 and Rs 450.

JEE Main registration begins: Five important points on application process

Instructions that appear on screen during registration relate to form filling only. In order to know more about exam, candidates must read the official information brochure. Simultaneously take JEE Main Mock Test to prepare for exam

Before applying, candidates must keep ready scanned images of photographs and signature. Scanned photograph needs to be 10-200 kb, and scanned signature must be 4-30 kb. Fee can be paid via credit card / debit card / net banking. After reading instructions, click Proceed To Apply Online button

The registration for JEE Main II 2019 is divided into 3 parts – application form, upload images, fee payment. In the first part, detailed information pertaining to oneself including personal, academic, contact and exam choices need to be filled. Candidates may note that the state of eligibility and state of location of your school must be same

Candidates can fill 4 choices of exam cities. Any one of the 3 languages – English, Hindi, Gujarati, can be chosen to take exam in. All the fields marked with a # are optional

After filling the application form, click the Submit and Review button. Then in the next step, upload scanned images in JPG / JPEG format adhering to the standards defined. Last step is to pay fee. Fee for JEE Main can be paid via credit card / debit card / net banking / e challan.