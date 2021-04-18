JEE Main April 2021 session postponed, revised dates to be announced later

Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, the National Testing Agency (NTA) today decided to reschedule the JEE Main (April) 2021. The admit cards for the exam were to be released soon but now the process has been put on hold. “Looking at the present situation of the COVID-19 pandemic and also taking into account the safety and well-being of the candidates and examination functionaries, it has been decided to postpone the JEE (Main) – 2021 April Session,” read the official announcement by the NTA.

The revised dates for the JEE (Main) – 2021 April session will be announced later on and at least 15 days before the examination.

The JEE Main (April) 2021 exams were scheduled to be conducted from April 27-30. The exam was successfully conducted in February and March.

The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ also tweeted, “I would like to reiterate that safety of our students & their academic career are @EduMinOfIndia’s and my prime concerns right now.”

📢 Announcement

Given the current #covid19 situation, I have advised @DG_NTA to postpone the JEE (Main) – 2021 April Session. I would like to reiterate that safety of our students & their academic career are @EduMinOfIndia's and my prime concerns right now. pic.twitter.com/Pe3qC2hy8T — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) April 18, 2021

In 2020, the coronavirus had adversely impacted the academic cycle. Almost all entrance exams were delayed and JEE (Main), JEE (Advanced), and NEET were held in September 2020.

As the exams were not conducted as per their scheduled timeline, the academic session 2021-22 also began late. The JEE (Advanced) exam, which usually held in May, is scheduled to be conducted on July 3 and NEET-UG is to be conducted on August 1.

Along with the release of JEE Main (April) 2021 admit card, the agency will also release a self-declaration form, which needs to be filled by every JEE Main aspirant. The undertaking/self-declaration form is to make sure that the students appearing for the exam did not have any symptoms of cough, fever, breathlessness, sore throat/ runny nose or body ache in the last 14 days. For more details, aspirants can visit https://jeemain.nta.nic.in/.