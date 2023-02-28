scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Feb 28, 2023
JEE Main 2023: Results declared for BArch, BPlanning paper, steps to check

JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2023: The exam for B Arch and B Planning was held on January 28. NTA today declared the results at the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in 

JEE Main 2023 paper 2 results declaredThe exam for B Arch and B Planning was held on January 28. (Express image by Jaipal Singh/ Representative image)

JEE Main 2023 Paper 2 result: The National Testing Agency today declared the results for JEE Main 2023 paper 2 (BArch and BPlanning). Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the scorecard from the official website— jeemain.nta.nic.in.

JEE Toppers’ Tips | ‘Regular studies is the key to success,’ says AIR 2 Sneha Pareek

The written exams were conducted on January 24, 25, 28, 29, 30, 31 and February 1 and the result for Paper 1 (BE/ BTech) was declared on February 7. The exam for B Arch and B Planning was held on January 28.

JEE Main Session 2 will be conducted in the month of April and the registration window for the same is open till March 12.

JEE Main Paper 2: Steps to download the scorecard

Step 1: Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the result link given on the home page

Step 3: Login by filling in your credentials

Step 4: Scorecard will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download the marksheet for future references.

Also Read |Toppers’ Tips: How did Harshul Suthar secure 100 percentile in JEE Main 2023

Session one of JEE Main 2023 recorded the highest ever attendance with 95.8 percent. This year, JEE is being conducted in two sessions. The second session will be held on April 6, 8, 10, 11 and 12. The reserve dates for the exam are April 13 and 15. The registration for session two commenced today and will conclude on March 7.

First published on: 28-02-2023 at 11:21 IST
