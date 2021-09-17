JEE Main Paper 2 result 2021: Here’s details about previous year’s cut-off, admission process 

After the declaration of JEE Main paper 1 result, NTA is expected to announce the result for JEE Main paper 2 soon on the official website. Details such as the candidate’s NTA score, all India rank, the qualifying cut-off will be mentioned in the result.

Candidates will be allotted admission into the B.Arch or B.Plan courses on the basis of their JEE Main paper 2 ranks.

JEE Main paper 2 is conducted for B.Arch and B.Planning admissions at the NITs, Schools of Planning and Architecture as well as other GFTIs.

JEE Main Paper 2 admission process

Candidates who have qualified in JEE Main paper 2 will be eligible to apply for the counselling process. Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will conduct the centralised counselling for B.Arch/ B.Plan admissions into participating institutes.

Only two IITs offer B.Arch courses — IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee. Candidates have to clear the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) for admission to B.Arch programme offered by these IITs. IIT Kharagpur will conduct JEE Advanced AAT on October 18.

JEE Main Paper 2 cut-off

JEE Main paper 2 qualifying cut-off will be declared along with the results. Qualified candidates will be eligible to apply for admission. The cut-off required for admission will vary from institute to institute. The cut-off will be released by JoSAA in the form of opening and closing ranks.

JEE Main 2021 cutoff will be released later during the counselling process.

Meanwhile, the previous year’s cut-offs are provided in the table below for reference: