JEE Main paper 2 result 2019 declared, Andhra Pradesh boys top exam

JEE Main Paper 2 result 2019: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) held in January 2019 on its official website, jeemain.nic.in. A total of 1,80,052 candidates had registered for the exam including one transgender, 75,658 female and 1,04,393 male candidates across 390 exam centres.

Advertising

The score has been declared in percentile score. Two boys from Andhra Pradesh, Gudla Raghunandan Reddy and Gollapudi N Lakshmi Narayanan top the exam with 100 percentile score. A total of 1,45,386 candidates appeared for the exam from across the country, according to the official release by the NTA.

Final answer key of the JEE Main January exam paper 2 has also been released. Candidates can check the responses denoted by the NTA.

As of now, only percentile marks or NTA scores have been released and a nation-wide rank will be released after result for April exams are also announced. The NTA has, meanwhile, declared the registration dates for the second attempt. The registrations for Paper I and paper II will begin from February 8 at nta.ac.in.

Candidates who have appeared for the first attempt in January might appear for the second attempt. The score of the best performance will be counted. It is not compulsory to appear in both the attempts, according to the official release.

JEE Main Paper 2 result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website, jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, find ‘JEE Main paper 2 result’ under important links section on the right

Step 3: Click on the link, you will be redirected to a new page

Step 4: Enter your application number, date of birth and code given on screen to log-on

Step 5: Result will be available

Earlier, the NTA had declared the result for JEE Main paper I which is conducted for admissions to B.Tech and B.E courses in record time. It was declared on January 19. The JEE Main paper-II was conducted on January 8, 2019. The result was expected by January 31, 2019 but was declared today at February 1, 2019.

The JEE Main paper-II exam is the entry to architecture-related courses. The same was conducted by the CBSE earlier. The score will be accepted in all national colleges and universities. Other than JEE Main Paper-II, architectural aspirants can also appear for National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) conducted by National Institute of Advanced Studies in Architecture which is a body of Council of Architecture.

Advertising

This is the first time that the NTA is conducting the exam, earlier the CBSE used to do the same.