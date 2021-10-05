JEE Main paper 2 result 2021 declared, here’s how to download scorecard

NTA JEE Main paper 2 BArch, BPlan result 2021: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today released the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main paper 2 which is held for admission to BArch and BPlan courses. Candidates who appeared for the exam can download the score card from the official website – jeemain.nta.nic.in.

The exam was conducted on the first day of the JEE – September 2. NTA had earlier released the provisional answer key of the exam and candidates were allowed a chance to raise objections against the answers.

NTA JEE Main paper 2 BArch, BPlan result 2021: Steps to download

Step 1: Visit the official website- jeemain.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the score card for ‘paper 2’

Step 3: In the new link, enter application number, date of birth

Step 4: Result will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download, and take a print out for further reference.

The students who have cleared the exam can now apply for admission to NITs, three schools of Planning and Architecture as well as GFTIs. Only two IITs offer B.Arch course — IIT Kharagpur and IIT Roorkee, for which candidates have to clear the JEE Advanced Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT) 2021.