JEE Main Paper 2 result: AIR 10 Nikita Tripathi trusts mock tests for Advanced preparation, plans to launch startup

JEE Main Result 2020: AIR 10 Nikita Tripathi with her parents. Image source: Special Arrangement

JEE Main paper 2 result 2020: With 99.99 percentile, Noida girl Nikita Tripathi secured All India Rank (AIR 10) in JEE Main paper 2, (B Arch), the result for which was released on September 18. Nikita rank slipped from the January session, where she secured AIR 6 with 99.994 percentile. The reason behind the drop in marks, according to Nikita was due to inappropriate drawing. She however, found the paper relatively easier than that of the January session.

Nikita is now focusing on JEE Advanced which will be held on September 27 to secure a seat at either IIT Kharagpur or Roorkee — the two premier institutes which offer courses on architecture. “Though I scored above 98 percentile in JEE Main paper 1 (BE/ B Tech) and can choose to pursue engineering, however, my interest lies in studying architecture.”

WATCH | How Do We Write Exams Wearing Masks and Gloves?

For JEE Advanced preparation, she is taking online mock tests and solving sample papers. “Attempting sample papers and mock tests daily has made me more confident,” she said.

MEET JEE MAIN toppers | Girls should aim higher, says JEE Main 2020 female topper | Tricity’s JEE topper is a boy from Amritsar | Vadodara boy only one from Gujarat to score 100 percentile | Mumbai boy scores 100 percentile in JEE Main, tops from state | My competition is with my IITian brother, says Haryana topper

For JEE Main and Advanced preparation, Nikita relies on the NCERT books, study materials and classes of FIITJEE. However, for B Arch entrance, she only followed the institute’s study material, as NCERT books are not sufficient for the architecture entrance test. For drawing, she trusts self-studies.

Read | Best engineering colleges in India and around the world

Nikita will opt for the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA Delhi) if she does not get a seat in the IIT. After completing her graduation, the topper plans to launch her start-up. “I have decided to launch my own startup as there are less opportunities in this field. My father has promised to support my idea. I will launch it after completing graduation. My company’s name will begin from the initials of my name – ‘Nik’,” she said.

READ | What after JEE Main 2020 result?

Nikita is a student of Viswa Bharti Public School, Noida from where she completed her class 12. She scored 96 per cent marks in CBSE exams. Nikita’s father Mahendra Kumar Tripathi is an engineer, and mother Shachi Tripathi is a homemaker.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd