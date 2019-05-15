JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2019 declared @jeemain.nic.in HIGHLIGHTS: Top four from Andhra Pradesh

NTA JEE Main April Paper 2 Result 2019 @ jeemain.nic.in HIGHLIGHTS: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main paper 2, a day before the scheduled date of May 15, 2019. The exam was conducted in April 2019 for admission to undergraduate architectures and related courses. A total of 1.64 lakh candidates appeared in the examination that was conducted on April 8, 2019.
A total of 1,69,759 students registered for April 2019 out of which 1,44,032 appeared for the exam. Out of 61510 Candidates appearing in both January and April sessions, a total of 27,624 Candidates have improved their performance.
NTA JEE Main April Paper 2 Result 2019: How to check
Step 1: Visit the official website- jeemain.nic.in
Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’
Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number
Step 4: Results will appear on the screen
Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference
The results of JEE Main examination paper I (for admission to BE/BTech courses) was earlier declared on April 30, 2019. As many as 24 candidates have secured the perfect score of 100 percentile. Out of these 15 are from January session and further 9 more students have secured 100 percentile score in April attempt.
Top 4 ranks from Andhra boys
Top four ranks have been secured by male students all of whom belong to Andhra Pradesh. The top rank is secured by Gollapudi N Lakshmi Narayana. He was the topper of January session as well. Check his entire interview here. JEE Main paper 2 topper
How does NTA resolve ties?
The overall merit or ranking will be based on the percentile scores of the total raw scores. In the case of two or more candidates obtaining equal percentile scores in the test, the merit of such candidates shall be determined in order of preference as follows:
Candidates obtaining higher percentile score in Mathematics in the test.
Candidates obtaining higher Percentile score in Physics in the test.
Candidates obtaining higher percentile score in Chemistry in the test.
Candidates older in age to be preferred.
How to calculate JEE score?
This is the first time National Testing Agency (NTA) is conducting the Joint Entrance Main (JEE Main 2019) examinations in multiple sessions and therefore, the calculation of scores has also been changed. The marks of the candidates will be calculated on the basis of relative performance ranging from zero to 100 for each session of the examination. Check how to calculate JEE score
Check top colleges for architecture
Rank 1: Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur
Rank 2: Indian Institute of Technology Roorkee
Rank 3: National Institute of Technology Calicut
Rank 4: National Institute of Technology Calicut
Rank 5: College of Engineering
Rank 6: School of Planning and Architecture Bhopal
Rank 7: National Institute of Technology Tiruchirappalli
Rank 8: Jamia Millia Islamia
Rank 9: School of Planning and Architecture Vijayawada
Rank 10: Birla Institute of Technology
JEE Main paper 2 result 2019: Fake link found
A fake link claiming to host the result has been found. The official website hosting the result is jeemain.nic.in and the fake one is jeemainnic.in. Since the only difference is of a dot (.) between main and nic, it has created a lot of confusion among students. Check the complete story here.
Lesser students in April than in January
The overall marks of the candidates will be calculated on the basis of their performance ranging from 0 to 100 for each session of the exam. For JEE Main paper II, the number of registered candidates dropped from 1,80,052 in January to 1,69,767 in April
NTA JEE Main paper 2 result: How is score calculated?
NTA Scores are normalised scores across multi-session papers. The result is declared in percentile format instead of raw marks students have to check NTA score.
JEE Main final answer key
Final answer key of the JEE Main January exam paper 2 has also been released. Candidates can check the responses denoted by the NTA. This is the final answer key and candidates will not get any chance to raise objections. The result of the architecture exam was calculated and released based on this answer key. Check answer key and ways to download it here
JEE Main paper 2: Over 1.82 registered
In January session, a total of 1,80,052 candidates had registered for the exam including one transgender, 75,658 female and 1,04,393 male candidates across 390 exam centres.
Meet JEE Main paper II topper
Gullapudi N Lakshmi Narayanan, the topper of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Paper II topper of January session said that he wants to pursue BTech and not architecture - the field in which he topped. He had also secured 99.91 percentile marks in JEE Main paper-I (for admission to B.E/B.Tech courses). Read his interview here.
January or April which result will be counted?
For those candidates who appeared in both January & April Examinations, their better of the two scores have been accounted for.
JEE Main 2019 January session
The first JEE (Main) Examination of Paper-2 was conducted by NTA on January 8, 2019 in two shifts across 255 cities in the country and abroad. A total number of 1, 80,052 candidates were registered for Paper –2 (B. Arch. /B. Planning.)