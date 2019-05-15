JEE Main Paper 2 Result 2019 declared @jeemain.nic.in HIGHLIGHTS: Top four from Andhra Pradesh

NTA JEE Main April Paper 2 Result 2019 @ jeemain.nic.in HIGHLIGHTS: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the result for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main paper 2, a day before the scheduled date of May 15, 2019. The exam was conducted in April 2019 for admission to undergraduate architectures and related courses. A total of 1.64 lakh candidates appeared in the examination that was conducted on April 8, 2019.

Read| JEE Main Architecture topper wants to study engineering

Advertising

A total of 1,69,759 students registered for April 2019 out of which 1,44,032 appeared for the exam. Out of 61510 Candidates appearing in both January and April sessions, a total of 27,624 Candidates have improved their performance.

In Pictures| JEE Main result declared: All you need to know

NTA JEE Main April Paper 2 Result 2019: How to check

Step 1: Visit the official website- jeemain.nic.in

Step 2: Click on the ‘download result link’

Step 3: Enter registration number, roll number

Read| JEE Main paper 2 updates

Advertising

Step 4: Results will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download it, and take a print out for further reference

The results of JEE Main examination paper I (for admission to BE/BTech courses) was earlier declared on April 30, 2019. As many as 24 candidates have secured the perfect score of 100 percentile. Out of these 15 are from January session and further 9 more students have secured 100 percentile score in April attempt.