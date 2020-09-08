JEE Main objection raising fee slashed by Rs 800

JEE Main answer key reduced from Rs 1000 to Rs 200 (Express Photo/ Representational image)

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has slashed the objection raising fee of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main 2020 from Rs 1000 to Rs 200. In another change, unlike earlier from now, candidates whose objections are accepted will not get their fee back. Thus, the reduced fee is non-refundable.

The move came after the indianexpress.com reported last year that NTA had collected Rs 77,55,000 from JEE Main objection raising fee only in 2019. An RTI filed by indianexpress.com last year had revealed that NTA collected over Rs 1.38 crore as an answer key objection raising fee in 2019 from JEE Main and NEET alone.

NTA official told indianexpress.com, that the move to reduced the fee “is based on suggestions that we got last time. The same principle will be followed on.”

This year, the exam conducting body has held the entrance tests despite the coronavirus pandemic for which the NTA has incurred an additional cost of Rs 13 crore. To ensure the safe conduct of the exam, NTA had provided 10 lakh pairs of gloves, 10 lakh masks, 1,300 infrared thermometer guns, 6,600 litres of hand sanitiser and disinfectant liquid, each. Further 6,600 sponges, 3,300 spray bottles were also provided. NTA extended 3,300 cleaning staff at the exam centres across India.

The number of exam centres was increased from 570 to 660 for JEE and 2546 to 3843 for NEET. For JEE Main, the number of shift were also increased from 8 to 12, and the number of candidates per shift was reduced to ensure social distancing between them due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The answer key of the JEE Main held from September 1 to 6 is released and candidates can raise objections till September 10 by 10 am. The fee payment window will remain open till 5 pm on the same day. As per the official website of JEE Advanced, the JEE Main 2020 result is expected by September 11 and the application process for JEE Advanced – the entrance gateway for IITs – will begin from September 12. For foreign candidates, the JEE Advanced application process is already open at jeeadv.ac.in.

