Tuesday, August 04, 2020
Changes in BArch admission criteria: Class 12 minimum marks required, selection on basis of JEE Main, NATA

Due to the pandemic, both A and B sections of NATA will be held online. The exam, after postponement, is now set to be held on August 29. Earlier, NATA had a requirement of at least 50 per cent marks. Admissions on the basis of NATA or JEE Main paper 2.

By: Education Desk | New Delhi | Updated: August 4, 2020 6:56:10 pm
jeemain.nta.nic.in, nata 2020, jee main paper 2, how to become an architect, best architecture colleges, architecture admissions, college admissions, education news Minimum cut-off waived off, students still need to pass class 12 (Representational image)

BArch Admissions: For admission to Bachelor’s in Architecture (BArch) courses, candidates no longer need to match any minimum marks requirement in class 12 board exams. The Ministry of Education has relaxed the admission criteria in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. However, candidates still need to pass class 12.

The selection will be on the basis of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture (NATA) or Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main paper 2 – the national level entrance exams for admission to undergraduate architecture courses. Earlier, the board exams relaxation was offered for admission to IITs, NITs and other centrally funded engineering entrance exams.

In a series of tweets, the Union Minister of Education, Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank said, “In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the partial cancellation of class XII exams by several Boards across the country, the Ministry of Education on the recommendations of Council of Architecture (CoA) has decided to relax the eligibility for admission to B.Arch. Course for 2020-2021.”

 

Due to the pandemic, both A and B sections of NATA will be held online. The exam, after postponement, is now set to be held on August 29. To appear in NATA, the candidates need to score at least 50 per cent marks in physics, chemistry, mathematics in class 12, and an aggregate score of at least 50 per cent in class 12 or in 10+3 diploma course. This requirement is scrapped as a one-time measure.

