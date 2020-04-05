JEE Main, NEET, EAMCET, KCET; check status of entrance exams amid lockdown

Coronavirus: Check status of JEE Main, NEET, other entrance examinations Coronavirus: Check status of JEE Main, NEET, other entrance examinations

Coronavirus: As the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) have been deferred by the National Testing Agency (NTA) due to coronavirus pandemic, the candidates who are appearing for various other examinations are concerned about the exam dates. While all entrance and board exams dates have been postponed, in an interview to The Indian Express, HRD secretary Amit Khare said that the new session should not be delayed by more than a month.

In April and May, most states conduct their entrance exams. However, all these exams have been postponed including Karnataka CET and Kerala KEAM. On March 28, The Indian Express reported on how 45 lakh students preparing for major competitive exams — both at national and state level — are stranded with the lockdown impacting the calendar by at least a month.

Here we provide the latest updates on these exams.

Coronavirus: Check status of various entrance exams

JEE Main: The National Testing Agency has deferred the JEE Main examination scheduled to be held on April 5, 7, 8 and 9, 2020. JEE Main new dates will release by March 31. The examination is likely to be held in the last week of May.

JEE Advanced: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Delhi) has postponed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2020) to be conducted on May 17, 2020. Since JEE Main has been postponed to be held in May-end, JEE Advanced too stands postponed. The revised dates will be announced soon.

NEET: The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 too has been postponed. The exam scheduled to be held on May 3 and will now be conducted in the last week of May. The NEET admit card which was expected to be released on March 27 will now be released after April 15, as per the official notice.

UGC NET, CSIR NET, JNUEE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline of various competitive examinations, following the directions from Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD).

The online application process of admission to Jawaharlal Nehru University entrance exam (JNUEE) was to close on March 31, but it has been extended by a month till April 30. The application process for UGC NET, CSIR NET, NCHM JEE, and all other national entrance examination was extended by a month from their scheduled dates of closure.

The revised dates of the examinations will be announced soon.

AP EAMCET: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has postponed the AP EAMCET – entrance exam for admission to engineering, agriculture and medical courses in the state-based colleges. The exam was schedule to be held in May first week which stands postponed till further notice. Now, candidates can apply till April 17, without any late fee at the official website, sche.ap.gov.in.

GUJCET: The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) was rescheduled due to lockdown. The entrance test dates will be announced after the lockdown gets over on April 14, 2020. The state-level entrance test administered by GSHSEB has received 49,888 registrations from the medical stream and 75,519 from the non-medical stream

KEAM 2020: The Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical entrance examinations (KEAM 2020) was postponed due to lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic. The entrance examinations scheduled to be conducted on April 20 and 21, 2020.

“Due to Covid-19 epidemic and the lockdown, Kerala Engineering/Pharmacy entrance examinations scheduled to be held on 20th and 21st April, 2020 have been postponed. New dates will be announced later,” as per the circular by Commissioner for Entrance Examinations, Kerala.

Maharashtra MHT-CET 2020: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has postponed the dates of MHT-CET 2020, which was scheduled from April 13, 2020. “MHT-CET 2020, which was scheduled from April 13 to 23, 2020 has been postponed till further orders. This is being clarified in the interest of the candidates who have registered for MHT-CET 2020,” the notification mentioned.

BITSAT 2020: The application process for the BITSAT (Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test) has been extended due to lockdown.

The candidates can now apply till April 15, 2020. Interested candidates can apply through the website- bitsadmission.com. The candidates can download the hall tickets from April 30 to May 18, 2020. The dates of the examination will be released later.

Karnataka KCET: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has postponed the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KARCET) 2020. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 22 and 23 and Kannada language test on April 24. All these exams now stand deferred till further notice. The decision has been taken amid the coronavirus pandemic.

UPSEE: The application process date for the APJ Abdul Kalam Technical University Uttar Pradesh State Entrance Examination (UPSEE 2020) has been extended. The candidates can apply till April 6, which has further extended from March 30, 2020. The UPSEE is scheduled to be conducted on May 10, 2020.

WBJEE: The results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exams (WBJEE 2020) will be released after the lockdown gets over. “The evaluation process is almost done, and will release the results within a week after lockdown gets over,” said official.

OJEE: Though the application process for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2020) has been closed on March 31, 2020, the candidates can apply online through the website- ojee.nic.in, after the lockdown gets over. The Joint Entrance board will provide adequate scope and time for online application after cessation of the lockdown and restoration of normalcy, as per the official circular.

VITEEE: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has postponed the examination process for the Vellore Institute Engineering Entrance Examination (VIEEE). The dates of the application process have been extended till further notice due to lockdown.

SRMJEE: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has postponed the engineering entrance examination, SRMJEE. The examination is scheduled to be held from April 12 to 20, 2020.

The revised dates of the examination will be released soon.

KIITEE 2020: The application process for the Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology entrance examination (KIITEE 2020) has been postponed. The last date to apply has been extended to April 20, 2020.

The examination which is scheduled to be conducted from April 14 to 23, 2020 has been cancelled. The revised dates of the examination will be notified soon.

COMEDK UGET 2020: COMEDK’s Undergaduate Entrance Test for Engineering Courses (UGET 2020) which is scheduled to be conducted on May 10 is likely to be postponed. “If the lockdown extends further, we have no chance but to postpone the engineering admission entrance test. As of now, the examination will be conducted as scheduled, but can be postponed as per situations,” the official said.

NID DAT: The National Institute of Design (NID) has postponed the situation test and interview round for NID DAT Mains 2020. The MDes admission test whivch was scheduled to be conducted in March has been cancelled further due to lockdown.

CLAT 2020: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) has been postponed. The entrance exam for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate law programmes was scheduled to be held on May 10. It will now held on May 24, from 3 pm to 5 pm.

AILET: The All India National Law Entrance Test (AILET) has been postponed, which is scheduled to be conducted on May 31, 2020. The revised dates of the examination will be released after the lockdown gets over.

ICMAI CMA June exam: The Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI) has extended the application process for the Certified Management Accounting (CMA) June exams 2020. The dates of the application process have been extended to April 20, 2020 without late fee.

ICSI CSEET 2020: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has extended the application deadline for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). The application deadline has been extended to May 5, which was earlier scheduled on April 15, 2020. The CS Executive exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 28

