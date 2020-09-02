Arrange exam later for candidates from containment zone: Health Ministry issues new guidelines

The guidelines were issued ahead of final year college exams. Meanwhile, JEE Main entrance test is also being held. (Expres Photo by Nirmal Harindran/ Representational)

Only those examination centres which are outside the containment zone will be allowed to function. Staff or examinees from containment zones will not be permitted to travel, the Ministry of Health said in its latest guidelines regarding university and educational exams. Such examinees, as per the new guidelines, will be given an opportunity to undertake the examination through other means or “the universities or educational institution will arrange for taking the exam at a later date for such students”.

The guidelines have come ahead of final-year university exams, NEET exams. Meanwhile, the JEE Main exams are also being held by the National Testing Agency.

Further, the Ministry of Health asked the exam conducting authorities to submit self-declaration about health status at the time of entrance to the examination centre. Such a self-declaration form may be circulated at the time of the issue of admit card, it added. Only asymptomatic staff and students will be allowed inside the examination hall, as per rules.

All staff that is at high risk including elderly employees, pregnant employees, and employees who have underlying medical conditions can not be deployed for invigilation or conduct of the examination.

In video | How are students appearing for exams amid pandemic

“For pen and paper-based tests, the invigilator will sanitise his hands prior to distribution of question papers and answer sheets. The examinees will also sanitise their hands before receiving such papers and handing them back to invigilators. The collection and packing of the answer sheets, at every stage, will involve sanitisation of the hands. The answer sheets will preferably be opened up after 72 hours have elapsed post collection of papers,” as per the instructions.

Apart from keeping a distance of at least 6 feet inside and outside the exam hall and mandating masks and sanitisers during exams. The Health Ministry also asks authorities to plan exams in such a way that the entries are staggered and overcrowding is avoided.

It also mandates the authorities to have a designated isolation room for isolating any person who is found symptomatic at the time of screening or during the exam. Further, an adequate number of registration rooms and manpower for document verification and recording of attendance will be planned duly ensuring social distancing norms, it instructed.

