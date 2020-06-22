JEE Main, NEET preparation: NTA launches Hindi tests feature on Abhyas mobile app

Hindi version added in National Test Abhyas app. Image source: nta.ac.in Hindi version added in National Test Abhyas app. Image source: nta.ac.in

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has launched a new Hindi test feature on its ‘National Test Abhyas’ mobile application. The app was launched on May 19 for the students preparing for the engineering and medical admission tests.

HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in his tweet said, “I am happy to inform that today another excellent initiative has been taken by @DG_NTA, the “National Test Practice” app now includes English as well as Hindi papers. Students have been demanding papers in Hindi for a long time. This step has been taken in view of the demand of students.”

मुझे यह बताते हुए खुशी हो रही है कि आज @DG_NTA द्वारा एक और बेहतरीन पहल की गई है, “नेशनल टेस्ट अभ्यास” ऐप में अब अंग्रेजी के साथ-साथ हिंदी के पेपर्स भी सम्मिलित किये गए हैं।

छात्र काफी समय से हिंदी में पेपर्स की मांग कर रहे थे। यह कदम छात्रों की मांग को देखते हुए उठाया गया है। pic.twitter.com/Tp6cSpGwdL — Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) June 21, 2020

The app contains a three-hour-long question paper for both JEE Main, NEET aspirants. The students will get immediate scores with explanations of the answers. The app is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and hence after the exam, students will get instant analysis including time spent by the student on each section. The app is currently available for Android and iOS version is expected to be launched soon as well.

The app is available on the Android version and the iOS version is coming soon. JEE Main will be held between July 18 and July 23, NEET on July 26 and JEE Advanced on August 23.

