JEE Main, NEET 2020 dates to be announced on May 5: HRD

The Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD) will announce the dates of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) on May 5, 2020, as confirmed by the sources from the ministry. The entrance examinations were earlier deferred till May-end due to lockdown.

Earlier, the HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal told the Indian Express that the ministry is consulting stakeholders like the boards of examinations, IITs, and other agencies involved in logistical operations of JEE and NEET before announcing the next dates.

The JEE Main was earlier scheduled to be held between April 7 and 11, while NEET on May 3. There are roughly 16 lakh candidates registered to appear for the medical entrance test NEET and 9 lakh for JEE (Main).

Meanwhile, the HRD minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will interact with students online on May 5 to address their queries. “Students, I am hosting a webinar exclusively for you, via my Twitter(@DrRPNishank) & Facebook (@cmnishank) pages.Please Join me on 5th May at 12 noon! Till then keep sharing your concerns with me using #EducationMinisterGoesLive. I will be happy to address all your queries !” Nishank tweeted on Saturday.

The application editing option of JEE Main, NEET will be closed today, May 3, 2020. The candidates will get the opportunity to change the city from which they wish to appear for the exam. This is to ensure that students and their guardians have to travel least and ensure safety. The candidates can make changes in applications through the NTA’s JEE Main, NEET wesbites- jeemain.nta.nic.in, ntaneet.nic.in.

