JEE Main, NEET, CLAT; check status of entrance exams as lockdown extended

As the lockdown has been extended, the candidates who are appearing for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Main) and National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET 2020) are quite worried about whether the engineering, medical entrance exams will be conducted. The HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal in a recent interview with the Indian Express said that the entrance examination will be held in June.

“The HRD Ministry is consulting stakeholders like the boards of examinations, IITs, and other agencies involved in logistical operations of JEE and NEET before announcing the next dates. To assess the possibility of conduction of online exams for higher education, the HRD ministry has constituted a task force under UGC,” Nishank said.

As COVID-19 lockdown extended, check status of various entrance exams

NEET: The medical entrance examination- National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) 2020 is also expected to be conducted in June, which was earlier scheduled on May 3. The NEET admit card is expected to be released by May-end.

CLAT: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 has been postponed again, and will be conducted on June 21. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 10, it was then postponed to May 24.

The registration process will remain open till May 18 and those who have not yet applied for the exam can do so at the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

JEE Advanced: After deferring the exam date of JEE Main, now the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT-Delhi) has postponed the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE Advanced 2020) to be conducted on May 17, 2020.

UGC NET, CSIR NET, JNUEE: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has extended the application deadline of various competitive examinations, following the directions from Ministry of Human Resource and Development (MHRD).

The online application process of admission to Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) was to close on March 31, but it has been extended by a month till April 30. The application process for UGC NET, CSIR NET, NCHM JEE, and all other national entrance examination was extended by a month from their scheduled dates of closure.

AP EAMCET: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has postponed the AP EAMCET – entrance exam for admission to engineering, agriculture and medical courses in the state-based colleges. The exam was scheduled to be held in May first week which stands postponed till further notice.

GUJCET: The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) was rescheduled due to lockdown. The entrance test dates will be announced after the lockdown gets over on May 3.

KEAM: The Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical entrance examinations (KEAM 2020) was postponed due to lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic. The entrance examinations are scheduled to be conducted on April 20 and 21, 2020.

MHT-CET: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has postponed the dates of MHT-CET 2020, which was scheduled from April 13, 2020. “MHT-CET 2020, which was scheduled from April 13 to 23, 2020 has been postponed till further orders. This is being clarified in the interest of the candidates who have registered for MHT-CET 2020,” the notification mentioned.

BITSAT: The application process for the BITSAT (Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test) has been extended due to lockdown. Interested candidates can apply through the website- bitsadmission.com. The candidates can download the hall tickets from April 30 to May 18, 2020. The dates of the examination will be released later.

Karnataka KCET: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has postponed the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KARCET) 2020. The exam was scheduled to be conducted on April 22 and 23 and Kannada language test on April 24. All these exams now stand deferred till further notice. The decision has been taken amid the coronavirus pandemic.

WBJEE: The results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exams (WBJEE 2020) will be released after the lockdown gets over on May 3. Around 1 lakh candidate appeared for the state level engineering entrance exam that was conducted on February 2.

OJEE: Though the application process for the Odisha Joint Entrance Examination (OJEE 2020) was closed, but the candidates can apply online through the website- ojee.nic.in, after the lockdown gets over. The Joint Entrance Board will provide adequate scope and time for online application after cessation of the lockdown and restoration of normalcy, as per the official circular.

VITEEE: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has postponed the examination process for the Vellore Institute Engineering Entrance Examination (VIEEE). The dates of the application process have been extended till further notice due to lockdown.

SRMJEE: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) has postponed the engineering entrance examination, SRMJEE. The examination was scheduled to be held from April 12 to 20, 2020.

KIITEE: The entrance examination for admission to Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology entrance examination (KIITEE 2020) which was scheduled to be held till April 23, 2020 was cancelled. The revised dates of the examination will be notified soon.

NID DAT: The National Institute of Design (NID) has postponed the situation test and interview round for NID DAT Mains 2020. The MDes admission test which was scheduled to be conducted in March has been cancelled further due to lockdown.

AILET: The All India National Law Entrance Test (AILET) has been postponed, which is scheduled to be conducted on May 31, 2020. The revised dates of the examination will be released after the lockdown gets over.

ICSI CSEET: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has extended the application deadline for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET). The application deadline has been extended to May 5, which was earlier scheduled on April 15, 2020. The CS Executive exam is scheduled to be conducted on May 28

ICAI CA exam: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has postponed the Chartered Accountants (CA) examination scheduled from May 2 to 18, 2020. The examination will now be conducted from June 19, 2020. The candidates can check the revised dates through the website- icai.org.

