Friday, June 25, 2021
JEE Main, NEET, CBSE Exams 2021 Live Updates: Education Minister to interact with students on CBSE, entrance exams

JEE Main, NEET, CBSE Exams 2021 Live News Updates: Ramesh Pokhriyal will talk to the students regarding their queries about the CBSE marking schemes and other concerns related to these exams. 

By: Education Desk | New Delhi
Updated: June 25, 2021 1:52:36 pm
Ramesh Pokhriyal, education news, IIT news, iit gandhinagar news, education newsDecision on conducting NEET, JEE, and other entrance examinations is pending. (File Photo)

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will interact with the students through social media to address the concerns related to the CBSE and various entrance exams. The interactive session will begin at 4 pm.

“I am constantly receiving a lot of your messages and information. Some of your apprehensions have also been expressed in the messages you have. If you have any other query related to CBSE exams then you can send me on Twitter, Facebook or also by mail,” the minister tweeted.

The Central Board of Secondary Education recently announced the marking scheme for the evaluation of Class 12 students after the board exams were cancelled on June 1. As per the finalised marking scheme, students will be assessed based on their marks in Class 10, 11 and 12.

Whereas, a decision on conducting NEET, JEE, and other entrance examinations is still pending. Pokhriyal will talk to the students regarding their queries about the CBSE marking schemes and other concerns related to these exams. 

Live Blog

13:52 (IST)25 Jun 2021
Physics, Math not compulsory for engineering admission: AICTE

Under AICTE's revised criteria, a candidate is expected to have scored at least 45 per cent in any three subjects out of a list of 14: physics, mathematics, chemistry, computer science, electronics, information technology, biology, informatics practices, biotechnology, technical vocational subject, engineering graphics, business studies, and entrepreneurship. Earlier, an engineering aspirant should have cleared plus-two with physics and mathematics as compulsory subjects.

13:51 (IST)25 Jun 2021
Niti Aayog expresses reservations against new admission criteria for engineering courses by AICTE

The NITI Aayog member and scientist V K Saraswat expressed serious reservations about the new entry qualification criteria which tweaked the entry-level qualification for undergraduate engineering programmes, making students who haven’t studied either physics or mathematics (or both) in Classes 11 and 12 eligible for admission. Read more. 

13:48 (IST)25 Jun 2021
Education Minister to address students' concerns today

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will interact with the students through social media to address the concerns related to the CBSE and various entrance exams. The interactive session will begin at 4 pm

entrance exams, CBSE exams, NEET Students waiting for a decision on NEET, JEE, and other entrance exams. (Representational image)

The evaluation strategy announced by CBSE for Class 12 students will have a total of three parts – Class 10 component (30%) based on best 3 performing subjects in Board exams, Class 11 component (30%) will be based on the final exam and Class 12 component (40%) based on unit test/mid-term/Pre-board. Students will raise their concerns regarding the policy and other exams with the education minister.

 

 

