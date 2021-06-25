JEE Main, NEET, CBSE Exams 2021 Live Updates: Education Minister to interact with students on CBSE, entrance exams

Decision on conducting NEET, JEE, and other entrance examinations is pending. (File Photo)

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will interact with the students through social media to address the concerns related to the CBSE and various entrance exams. The interactive session will begin at 4 pm.

“I am constantly receiving a lot of your messages and information. Some of your apprehensions have also been expressed in the messages you have. If you have any other query related to CBSE exams then you can send me on Twitter, Facebook or also by mail,” the minister tweeted.

The Central Board of Secondary Education recently announced the marking scheme for the evaluation of Class 12 students after the board exams were cancelled on June 1. As per the finalised marking scheme, students will be assessed based on their marks in Class 10, 11 and 12.

Whereas, a decision on conducting NEET, JEE, and other entrance examinations is still pending. Pokhriyal will talk to the students regarding their queries about the CBSE marking schemes and other concerns related to these exams.