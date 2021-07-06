NTA JEE Main 2021 Exam Dates Live Updates: JEE Main (April) to held from July 20-25, Registration window reopens

NTA JEE Main 2021 Exam Dates Live Updates: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will make an important announcement regarding the JEE Main (April and May) sessions 2021 today. The education minister will have a live session at 7 pm on July 6.
As per reports, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to submit a report today on JEE Main and NEET 2021, respectively. The agency has prepared a report on how and when the entrance exams will be held. Before announcing the cancellation of board exams, CBSE had also submitted a report to the ministry and after deliberations.
प्रिय छात्र-छात्राओं,
जिसकी आप सभी को लम्बे समय से प्रतीक्षा थी, मैं आज शाम 7:00 बजे आप सभी को #JEE की तीसरे और चौथे चरण की परीक्षा से सम्बंधित सूचनाओं से अवगत करवाउँगा ।
Stay Tuned !@DDNewslive @PIB_India @MIB_India @DG_NTA @EduMinOfIndia @mygovindia
— Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) July 6, 2021
The decision regarding the remaining two sessions (April and May) of JEE Main 2021 is expected to release today. But before that, here’s all you need to know about JEE Main 2021:
JEE Main 2021 (February): The first session of JEE Main 2021 was conducted from February 23-26. A total of 6.61 lakh (6,61,776) candidates had registered for the February session this year. A total of six students scored 100 percentile in the February session.
JEE Main 2021 (March): The second session was conducted from March 15 to 18. A total of 6.19 lakh (6,19,638) candidates had registered for the March session. In the March session, a total of 13 candidates had scored 100 percentile.
JEE Main 2021 (April): Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had decided to reschedule the JEE Main (April) 2021. The admit cards for the exam were to be released soon but now the process has been put on hold.
JEE Main 2021 (May): Consequently, the May session of JEE Main 2021 was also postponed. There has been no fresh updates regarding the exam dates for the May session.
The registration window has been reopened for candidates who could not apply for the exams earlier. Those who wish to apply for April session will be able to apply from tonight (July 6) to July 8. JEE Main (May) session registrations will be open from July 9-12. Candidates will also be able to change their exam centres.
The Education Minister has announced the official exam of JEE Main (April) 2021. The third session will be conducted from July 20-25. The JEE Main (May) will be held from July 27-August 2. Registration window reopens.
The Education Minister is now live on his official Twitter handle.
As per reports, the registration process for the remaining sessions of JEE Main 2021 i.e April and May sessions are expected to reopen from tonight onwards. Though there has been no official announcement by the NTA or Education Ministry regarding this.
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will begin a live session through his social media. He will be making a major announcement regarding JEE Main (April and May) sessions 2021.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' through his Twitter handle communicated to the students that he will make an important announcement regarding JEE Main 2021. The decision regarding the remaining two sessions (April and May) of JEE Main 2021 is expected to release today.
The Joint Entrance Exam (JEE) Main 2020 examination was conducted from September 1-6 last year. For JEE Main 2020 January exam, a total of 9,21,261 had registered for the BTech exam. The NTA had witnessed 7.12 per cent decrease in the total number of candidates who registered for the paper 1 of JEE Main 2020 April session as compared to the January session
The National Testing Agency (NTA) had announced that the NEET-UG 2021 exam will be held on August 1. However, the agency has not released any application information of schedule to date. It is expected that the medical entrance exam will also be postponed further.
A fake notice regarding the NEET-UG 2021 examination is doing rounds on the social media platforms. As per the fake notice, the NEET-UG 2021 exam date is September 5.
The first session of JEE Main 2021 was conducted from February 23-26. A total of 6.61 lakh (6,61,776) candidates had registered for the February session this year. A total of six students scored 100 percentile in the February session.
Earlier, JEE Advanced 2021 was scheduled to be held on July 3 but was postponed due to a rise in Covid cases. Students who were eligible to take the JEE Advanced 2020 but could not do so due to Covid restrictions will be given the opportunity to take the JEE Advanced 2021.
Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' through his Twitter handle communicated to the students that he will make an important announcement regarding JEE Main 2021.
In 2021, the number of attempts was increased to a total of four. Earlier, students could appear for the engineering entrance test only twice. Students can now appear in JEE Main four times. Those who make it to the top 2.5 lakh of the JEE Main list will be shortlisted to appear for JEE Advanced 2021.
Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had decided to reschedule the JEE Main (April) 2021. The admit cards for the exam were to be released in April but the process was put on hold.
Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will announce a decision regarding JEE Main 2021 (April and May) exam dates. The minister will come live through his official social media handles to share the announcement.