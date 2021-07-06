NTA JEE Main 2021 Exam Dates Live Updates: JEE Main (April) to held from July 20-25, Registration window reopens

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank to announce JEE Main 2021 schedule today (Graphic: Abhishek Mitra)

NTA JEE Main 2021 Exam Dates Live Updates: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will make an important announcement regarding the JEE Main (April and May) sessions 2021 today. The education minister will have a live session at 7 pm on July 6.

As per reports, the National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to submit a report today on JEE Main and NEET 2021, respectively. The agency has prepared a report on how and when the entrance exams will be held. Before announcing the cancellation of board exams, CBSE had also submitted a report to the ministry and after deliberations.

The decision regarding the remaining two sessions (April and May) of JEE Main 2021 is expected to release today. But before that, here’s all you need to know about JEE Main 2021:

JEE Main 2021 (February): The first session of JEE Main 2021 was conducted from February 23-26. A total of 6.61 lakh (6,61,776) candidates had registered for the February session this year. A total of six students scored 100 percentile in the February session.

JEE Main 2021 (March): The second session was conducted from March 15 to 18. A total of 6.19 lakh (6,19,638) candidates had registered for the March session. In the March session, a total of 13 candidates had scored 100 percentile.

JEE Main 2021 (April): Due to the spike in COVID-19 cases, the National Testing Agency (NTA) had decided to reschedule the JEE Main (April) 2021. The admit cards for the exam were to be released soon but now the process has been put on hold.

JEE Main 2021 (May): Consequently, the May session of JEE Main 2021 was also postponed. There has been no fresh updates regarding the exam dates for the May session.