JEE Main, NEET 2020 to be held as per schedule: Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on Monday dismissed a petition seeking postponement of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and Joint Entrance Examination (JEE), scheduled to be held in September 2020. It said the postponement will put students’ career in peril. Dismissing the petition, the apex court said it has taken note of assurance by the authorities that the exams will be held with adequate precautions.

The JEE Main will be held from September 1 to 6 while NEET will be held on September 13. The JEE Advanced on September 27. These exams were postponed twice this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, however, students were demanding a further deferment.

Over 9 lakh had applied to appear for JEE Main while nearly 16 lakh registered for NEET. Candidates were given several options to opt for the nearest exam center. The number of exam centres, claims NTA, have also been increased by almost double to ensure safety of students.

