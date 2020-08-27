JEE Main, NEET 2020: Punjab CM Amarinder Singh asks AG to coordinate with counterparts in other states to file petition

Punjab CM Amarinder Singh suggested that the JEE-NEET and other competitive exams could also be held online

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh Wednesday directed the state advocate general to coordinate with his counterparts in other opposition-ruled states for filing a collective review petition in the Supreme Court, to seek deferment of the NEET-JEE exams.

He gave a directive to AG Atul Nanda following a virtual meeting convened by Congress president Sonia Gandhi with the chief ministers of seven opposition-ruled states to discuss key issues, including delay in GST compensation release, the farm ordinances and the new education policy.

“There is no time to seek time from the prime minister to discuss the issue. Let us all get together to move the Supreme Court for postponement of the exams, which are threatening the lives of lakhs of students,” Amarinder told the virtual meeting.

IN VIDEO | What is NEET, JEE exams controversy

The JEE Main examination is scheduled to be held between September 1 to 6 while JEE advanced exam will take place on September 27. NEET will be held on September 13.

Amarinder suggested that the JEE-NEET and other professional exams could also be held online and there was no need to put the students at risk.

He pointed out that as of now 23 ministers and MLAs in Puinjab were Covid positive. “If this is the state of the legislators and ministers, one can only imagine how grave the situation on the ground is. The scenario is not conducive for holding physical examinations,” he said.

The CM told the meeting that even on the issue of the mandatory final term exams for colleges and universities, despite repeated pleas and reminders, the University Grants Commission (UGC) had “failed” to take cognisance of his government’s concerns.

He said while in schools, his government had already decided to promote students based on their earlier performance, the final term college exams issue remained a matter of concern. “How can we have exams with Covid projected to peak in the state in September,” he asked, adding that “I also want students to take exams and pass too, but how can I do this in the midst of the crisis?”

Amarinder, in the meeting, also raised the issue of the Centre’s decision to suspend the post-matric scholarship scheme for Scheduled Caste students, whose number in the state is a whopping 3.17 lakh. “Given the acute fiscal crisis in the state, with no money even to pay salaries and fulfill other existing commitments, how do they expect us to pay for these scholarships too?” he asked.

The senior Congress leader also said his government will be setting up a committee soon to assess the impact of the new education policy on the state’s education system and finances. “Every state has its own system, which the Government of India failed to take into account before announcing the policy,” he said.

Noting that what the states were seeking was not the moon but their own dues, he also suggested that a delegation of all the opposition-ruled CMs should meet the PM to press for release of GST (Goods and Services Tax) compensation and financial assistance to fight coronavirus. “We have given all the powers of taxation to him through the GST, and now they say they may not be able to pay. So how do we run our states?” he asked.

He called upon the opposition-ruled states to work together and fight for their rights.

The CM said the Centre’s “failure” to release GST compensation after March 31, which is to the tune of nearly Rs 7,000 crore, had put Punjab in a difficult situation, amid rising coronavirus cases. The state’s Covid tally stands at 44,577 with 1178 deaths. “If the Government of India does not give us our GST compensation how do they expect us to function,” he said.

The states cannot manage on their own and the Centre needs to support. “Punjab had received Rs 102 crore in two installments from the health ministry for Covid and Rs 31 crore as the third installment was due,” he said.

The state needs money to fight the pandemic, which was now moving from the cities to the villages too, he stressed. “The Government of India had allowed no revenue deficit grant on account of revenue loss due to Covid,” he said, claiming that the “Centre did not seem at all interested in the problems faced by the states”.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Education News, download Indian Express App.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd