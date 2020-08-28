JEE Main, NEET 2020 LIVE Updates: Education Minister says exams to be conducted on students’ demand

JEE Main to be held from September 1

JEE Main, NEET 2020 LIVE UPDATES: Amid the chorus growing against the conduct of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET 2020), the National Testing Agency (NTA) is all set to conduct the engineering entrance exam from September 1. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the exam conducting agency is taking special measures considering the health risk of the students.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is making special arrangements of 10 lakh masks, 10 lakh pairs of gloves, 1,300 infrared thermometer guns, 6,600 litres of hand sanitiser and an equal amount of disinfectant liquid, 6,600 sponges, 3,300 spray bottles and 3,300 cleaning staff — all at an additional cost of almost Rs 13 crore.

However, many students and politicians have raised concern against conducting the exams. The ministers of six opposition-ruled states moved the Supreme Court on Friday seeking review of its order allowing the Centre to conduct NEET and JEE entrance exams this year amid the prevailing coronavirus pandemic situation.

The Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that the entrance exams will be conducted on the demands of the students. Over 17 lakh candidates have downloaded their admit cards for the engineering, medical entrance exams so far.