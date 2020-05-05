JEE Main, NEET 2020 exams LIVE Updates: HRD Minister to announce new dates today

Ramesh Pokhriyak Nishank (Express Photo By Ravi Kanojia) Ramesh Pokhriyak Nishank (Express Photo By Ravi Kanojia)

JEE Main, NEET 2020 Exam Date LIVE Updates: The Human Resource Development (HRD) Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will today go live for the second time this month. The live interaction is scheduled to start at noon. It is anticipated that the HRD minister will talk about the exam dates for the national level competitive exams – JEE Main and NEET.

Earlier, the minister had announced that these exams will be held in May-end, however, with lockdown being extended till May 17, the exams are expected to be postponed further. Over 9 lakh students have registered to appear for JEE Main and over 15.93 lakh have applied for NEET 2020, as per the National Testing Agency (NTA) – the exam conducting body.

He is also likely to deliberate on whether or not the syllabus for the upcoming academic session will be reduced. This was among one of the suggestions raised by the Delhi Education Minister Manish Sisodia in the meeting of state education ministers with the Union HRD minister.

Much before the interaction, queries had started flowing in for the HRD Minister over Twitter and Facebook. Apart from the date of the entrance exams, students also asked about college-level annual and semester exams, inaccessibility of online classes, promoting class 10 and class 12 students among others.