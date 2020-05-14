JEE Main, NEET to EAMCET: Check status of entrance exams

Check status of entrance exams. Representational image/ gettyimages.in Check status of entrance exams. Representational image/ gettyimages.in

JEE Main, NEET, JEE Advanced 2020: As the dates of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main, National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) and, Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced have been announced by the HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal last week, the dates for JNU Entrance Exam, UGC NET, CSIR NET, is expected to release this week.

Meanwhile, the dates for CBSE has also announced to conduct pending board exams from July 1 to 15, 2020. The board has also started the evaluation process for over 1.5 crore answer scripts. The results are likely to be announced by August-end first week.

These are the national-level exams, several state-level entrance exams are also conducted in April and May. However, this year, India was undergoing a nation-wide lockdown. On March 28, The Indian Express reported that over 45 lakh students preparing for major competitive exams — both at national and state level — are stranded and the lockdown has impacted the academic calendar by at least a month.

What is the latest update on most of the exams, when and how will these be conducted? Here is a look:

JEE Main 2020: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main which has been deferred earlier due to lockdown, will now be conducted between July 18 and 23, 2020. Over 9 lakh students will appear for JEE Main exam, and the National Testing Agency (NTA) is arranging more test centres to conduct the engineering based entrance examinations. The entrance examination was earlier scheduled to be held on April 5, 7, 8 and 9, 2020.

NEET: A total of 15.93 lakh students applied to appear for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, NEET 2020. The medical entrance examination will be held on July 26, 2020. The National Testing Agency (NTA) has been asked by the HRD Ministry to double the number of test centres to maintain social distancing during the exam.

JEE Advanced: The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced will be held on August 23. The exam was earlier scheduled to be held on May 17, however, it was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will conduct the exam. Only those who make it to the list of top 2.5 lakh of JEE Main – including January and April (now May) sessions – will be eligible to appear for the exam.

UGC NET, CSIR NET: The HRD minister will soon announce the dates for UGC NET, CSIR NET , JNUEE, NCHM JEE. The application process dates for UGC NET, CSIR NET has been extended. There is no official announcement on exam dates yet, these exams will be held. However, it is likely to be conducted in July.

JNUEE, DUET: The registration process for Jawaharlal Nehru University Entrance Exam (JNUEE) will close on May 25. The exam has been postponed but the revised dates are yet to be announced. For Delhi University Entrance Test (DUET), the application forms have not been released, the varsity has not revealed any information in this regard.

CLAT: The Common Law Admission Test (CLAT) 2020 has been postponed several times. As per the latest notice, the exam will be held on June 21. Earlier, the exam was scheduled to be conducted on May 10, it was then postponed to May 24. The registration process will remain open till May 18 and those who have not yet applied for the exam can do so at the official website consortiumofnlus.ac.in.

AP EAMCET 2020: The Andhra Pradesh State Council of Higher Education (APSCHE) has announced the revised exam dates for the Common Entrance Tests, CET 2020. AP EAMCET will now be conducted from July 27 to 31, which was postponed earlier from its scheduled April 20.

The revised dates for AP ECET, AP ICET, AP PGECET, AP EdCET, AP LAWCET, and AP B.Arch CET have also been announced. ICET will be conducted on July 25, ECET on July 24, LAWCET- August 6, EDCET- August 5, and PGECET from August 2 to 4, 2020. The date sheet is available at the website- apeamcet.nic.in.

GUJCET: The Gujarat Common Entrance Test (GUJCET) was rescheduled due to lockdown. The entrance test dates will be announced after the lockdown gets over on May 17, 2020.

KEAM: The Kerala Engineering, Architecture and Medical entrance examinations (KEAM 2020) was postponed due to lockdown amid coronavirus pandemic. The entrance examinations were scheduled to be conducted on April 20 and 21, 2020. As per the latest update KEAM will be held on July 16.

MHT-CET 2020: The State Common Entrance Test (CET) Cell, Maharashtra has postponed the dates of MHT-CET 2020 and extended the application submission deadline. The decision to extend application submission deadline of various entrance exams taken in view of the extension of lockdown. The application deadline of various entrance exams extended till May 20, 2020.

MHT-CET 2020, which was scheduled from April 13 to 23, 2020 was postponed earlier, and deferred again. The revised dates of the examinations will be announced soon.

BITSAT: The application process for the BITSAT (Birla Institute of Technology and Science Admission Test) has been extended due to lockdown. Interested candidates can apply through the website- bitsadmission.com. The candidates can download the hall tickets from April 30 to May 18, 2020. The dates of the examination will be released later.

Karnataka KCET 2020: The application submission process for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2020 has been extended. The aspirants can apply till May 18 through the website- kea.kar.nic.in. The KCET was earlier scheduled to be conducted on April 22, 23 and 24 and now has been postponed to be held on July 30 and 31.

WBJEE: The results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Exams (WBJEE 2020) will be released after the lockdown gets over on May 3. Around 1 lakh candidate appeared for the state level engineering entrance exam that was conducted on February 2.

OJEE: The online application for OJEE special exam have begun from May 12 and the last date to apply is May 31. Candidates can pay fee for their application form till June 5. The applications are open at ojee.nic.in. This year, special exam will be a part of OJEE.

VITEEE 2020: The Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT) has announced the exam dates for the VIT Engineering Entrance Examination (VITEEE) 2020. The entrance exam to BTech courses at the institute will be held from July 29 to August 2.

SRMJEE: The SRM Institute of Science and Technology has postponed the engineering entrance examination, SRMJEE. The examination was scheduled to be held from April 12 to 20, 2020.

KIITEE: The entrance examination for admission to Kalinga Institute of Industrial Technology entrance examination (KIITEE 2020) which was scheduled to be held till April 23, 2020 was cancelled. The revised dates of the examination will be notified soon.

NID DAT: The National Institute of Design (NID) has postponed the situation test and interview round for NID DAT Mains 2020. The MDes admission test which was scheduled to be conducted in March has been cancelled further due to lockdown.

AILET: The All India National Law Entrance Test (AILET) has been postponed, which is scheduled to be conducted on May 31, 2020. The revised dates of the examination will be released after the lockdown gets over.

ICSI CSEET: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will conduct the CS Executive exam on May 28, 2020, which was earlier scheduled to be conducted on May 5, 2020.

ICAI CA exam: The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) has postponed the Chartered Accountants (CA) examination scheduled from May 2 to 18, 2020. The examination will now be conducted from June 19, 2020. The candidates can check the revised dates through the website- icai.org.

SNAP: The Symbiosis National Aptitude Test (SNAP) – entrance exam for admission postgraduate courses in Symbiosis International University – will begin from August 16 and conclude on November 26. The exam will be held online on December 15 from 2 pm to 4 pm. The result is expected by January 10. Those who clear the exam will also have to appear for interview rounds. Interested can apply at the official website – snaptest.org.

SET: The Symbiosis Entrance Test general is for admission to undergraduate courses there are different types of SET including SET common for general courses while SET law, SET engineering, SET design are different exams. The exam will be held based on online proctored service or in a take-home exam format. The last date to apply for these exams is May 20.

