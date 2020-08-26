JEE Main, NEET 2020: Here’s what NTA has to say

NTA also claims that 99 per cent candidates got their first choice of centre cities in both of the exams. (Express Photo by Kamleshwar Singh/Representational)

JEE Main, NEET 2020: As the chorus demanding postponement of engineering and medical entrance examinations — JEE and NEET, respectively have found support in politicians and global activists, the exam conducting body – the National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued a detailed statement explaining the rationale behind conducting these exams and safety measures taken for the same.

The Supreme Court had last week rejected pleas seeking postponement of the examination. “We find that there is absolutely no justification in the prayer made for postponement of the examination in question relating to NEET UG-2020 as well as JEE (Main) April, 2020,” said NTA in a statement. The top court had also said in its ruling that “career of students cannot be put under jeopardy for long.”

Amid the demands of postponement, there were also concerns of wasting an entire year or lack of focus during preparation among others raised by a section of parents and students. The common concern, however, remains that of the safety of students. Explaining about the measures taken to ensure safety NTA informed, the number of exam centers were increased from 570 to 660 for JEE Main and 2546 to 3843 for NEET.

“In the case of JEE (Main), the number of shifts has been increased from the earlier 8 to 12, and the number of candidates per shift has been reduced from earlier 1.32 lakh to 85,000 now,” said NTA. A total of 8.58 lakh students had applied for JEE Main and 15.97 lakh for NEET, as per the official data.

“In order to ensure proper social distancing inside the examination halls, the candidates will be seated in alternate seats in case of JEE (Main). In the case of NEET (UG), the number of candidates per room has been reduced from earlier 24 to 12, now,” the NTA said in an official notice.

“For ensuring social distancing outside the examination hall, the entry and exit of candidates have been staggered. Adequate arrangements have also been made outside the examination centers to enable candidates stand with adequate social distancing while waiting. Candidates have also been issued advisory guiding them about “Do’s and Don’ts” for proper social distancing. NTA has also written to the States Governments to extend support in local movement of the candidates so that they are able to reach their examination centres on time,” read the official notice.

NTA also claims that 99 per cent candidates got their first choice of centre cities in both of the exams.

