JEE Main, NATA: List of architecture entrance exams, courses, colleges in India

Apart from the engineering courses, every year thousands of students pursue their career in architecture. School of Planning and Architecture in New Delhi, the Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT-Kharagpur) and IIT-Kanpur are some of the well-known architecture colleges in India. Every college have their own admission criteria, however, to get a chance in IITs, the students have to appear in JEE (Main), JEE (Advance). Here is the list of architecture courses, colleges and entrance examinations in India.

List of Architecture entrance exams and eligibility

NATA

The entrance examination is conducted every year for admission to architecture course in various institutes in the country. It measures the applicant’s aptitude for architecture and focuses on their drawing and observation skills, sense of proportion, aesthetic sensitivity and critical thinking ability. The scorecard from this test is valid for two years from the year of appearing.

Eligibility:

– The candidate should have passed in Class 12 from any recognised institution with mathematics as one of the subjects, or

– The candidate should have passed 10+3 Diploma in any stream from an institution recognised by the Central or State governments with mathematics as one of the subjects.

– The candidate should have passed an International Baccalaureate Diploma after 10 years of Schooling with Mathematics as a compulsory subject.

NATA 2018: Exam pattern

Part A (120 marks)

Mathematics: 20 questions carrying 2 marks each. (20×2= 40 marks)

General Aptitude (MCQ) carrying 2 marks each (40×2= 80 marks).

Part B (80 marks)

Drawings (40×2= 80 marks).

JEE Main

The first examination of JEE Main will be conducted from January 6 to 20, 2019 and the second examination from April 6 to 20, 2019.

Eligibility:

A score of at least 75 per cent in Class 12 board exams or a place among the top 20 percentiles of the Boards is required to be eligible for JEE Main or JEE Advanced. For candidates of the SC and ST categories, this has been lowered to 65 per cent.

JEE Main 2019: Important dates

JEE Main I: Commences from January 6

Online submission of application forms: September 1 to September 30, 2018

Downloading of admit cards: December 17, 2018

Dates of examination: January 6 to January 20, 2019 (8 different sittings and candidate can choose any one)

Declaration of results: January 31, 2019

JEE Main II: Commences from April 6

Online submission of application forms: February 8 to March 7, 2019

Downloading of admit cards: March 18, 2019

Dates of examination: April 6 to April 20, 2019 (8 different sittings and candidate can choose any one)

Declaration of results: April 30, 2019.

COMEDK UGET

COMEDK UGET entrance exam is an online entrance test conducted all over the country for seats in different engineering, architecture institutes. The entrance test will be conducted in a fair mode to ensure merit-based admissions through a single common entrance test.

Examinations pattern

Total: 180 questions

Physics: 60 MCQ

Chemistry: 60 MCQ

Mathematics: 60 MCQ

Commencement of online application: Third week of January 2019

Last date to apply: Third week of April

Exam date: Second week of May

Result: First or second week of June.

JEE Advanced AAT

JEE Advanced AAT is the entrance test for aspirants who want admission to the architecture programmes in IIT Roorkee and IIT Kharagpur.

DASA

Direct Admission of Students Abroad (DASA), offered by the Union HRD ministry is a scheme offered to foreign nationals or non-resident Indians for admissions to architecture/ engineering/ management programmes in reputed institutions in India. The students got admissions on the basis of their Scholastic Aptitude Test (SAT score).

List of Architecture courses

Bachelor’s courses

Bachelor of Architecture (B Arch)

Bachelor of Architecture in Architecture and Regional Planning (B.Arch. Architecture and Regional Planning)

Bachelor of Architecture in Building and Construction Management (B.Arch. Building and Construction Management)

Bachelor of Architecture in Interior Design (B.Arch. Interior Design)

Bachelor of Architecture in Landscape Architecture (B.Arch. Landscape Architecture)

Bachelor of Planning (B.Plan)

Master’s courses

Master of Architecture (M.Arch.)

Master of Architecture in Architectural Conservation (M.Arch. Architectural Conservation)

Master of Architecture in Advanced Design (M.Arch. Advanced Design)

Master of Architecture (M.Arch. Architectural and Settlement Conservation)

Master of Architecture in Building Construction and Management (M.Arch. Building Construction and Management)

Master of Architecture in Computer Applications (M.Arch. Computer Applications)

Master in Architecture and Construction Management (M.Arch. Construction Management)

Master of Architecture in Industrial Design (M.Arch. Industrial Design)

Master of Architecture in Interior Design (M.Arch Interior Design)

Master of Architecture in Landscape Architecture (M.Arch. Landscape Architecture)

Master of Architecture (M.Arch. Theory and Design)

Master of Architecture in Urban Designing (M.Arch. Urban Designing)

Master of Planning (Regional Planning)

Master of Planning (Rural Planning and Management)

Master of Planning (Transport Planning)

Master of Planning (Urban and Regional Planning)

Doctorate programmes

Doctor of Philosophy in Architectural Conversation (Ph.D. Architectural Conservation)

Doctor of Philosophy in Architecture (Ph.D. Architecture)

Doctor of Philosophy in Building Engineering and Management (Ph.D. Building Engineering and Management)

Doctor of Philosophy in Housing (Ph.D. Housing)

Doctor of Philosophy in Industrial Design (Ph.D. Industrial Design)

Doctor of Philosophy in Landscape Architecture (Ph.D. Landscape Architecture)

Institutes to offer Architecture courses

School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi

The institute has ranked third in the Indian Ranking 2018 under the architecture courses category. School of Planning and Architecture, New Delhi has recently set up its new campus at Vasant Kunj with its one existing campus at ITO in Indraprastha Estate, New Delhi. SPA, New Delhi earn the status of ‘National Importance’ under an act of parliament in 2015.

Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur

As per the NIRF ranking 2018, Indian Institute of Technology, Kharagpur (IIT Kharagpur) clinched the first position. The institute was ranked 60th in Asia and (501 to 600) in the world, as per Times Higher Education ranking. QS Global World ranking positioned it at 295 in the world. Among all the courses offered by the institute, architecture is one of the sorted course because of its practical learning approach.

Sir JJ College of Architecture, Mumbai

Established in 1857, Sir Jamsedjee Jeejeebhoy School of Art is the first Architecture college in Asia. Meanwhile, the first architecture classes were started in 1900 under the guidance of John Begg, first consulting Architect to the Government of Bombay. The institute has earned reputation for its various architectural works in the country and world, one of it is Victoria Terminus Building, Bombay. The college has produced eminent writers, craftsmen, one of them is scholar Arundhati Roy.

Chandigarh College of Architecture, Chandigarh

Affiliated to the Panjab University, the institute was started in 1961. The institute is well reputed for its architectural courses and has produced eminent writers, craftsmen, politicians among others. Baburam Bhattarai, the 35th Prime Minister of Nepal is an alumnus of this institute.

Jadavpur University, Kolkata

Located in Kolkata, this university has secured its position in the 601 to 800 rank band in the recent Times World University ranking along with IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur. The varsity’s 50-year-old Architecture department is well reputed for its specialised course in Architectural Design Theory, Architectural Acoustics and Landscape Architecture. The students with a degree get top-notch jobs in various companies all over the world.

Jamia Milia Islamia University

Jamia Milia Islamia, one of the top-notch central university in India which only offers a full-fledged course in Architecture. The architecture department offers two-degree courses in Architecture, five master’s courses and PhD programmes.

