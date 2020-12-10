JEE Main multiple times a year, more choices in question paper: Key takeaways from Pokhriyal’s live interaction

JEE Main 2021 likely to be held multiple times a year. Representational image/ file

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal addressed various issues from board to competitive examinations — JEE Main, NEET in a live interaction with students teachers, and other stakeholders today. The students have mainly raised concerns on issues related to their exams. Responding to a query on the syllabus and dates of JEE Main, the Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal said that to conduct exam four times a year is being suggested and the ministry will examine positively.

– The minister also hinted of a new paper pattern comprising of more choice based questions. “The syllabus for JEE Main 2021 to remain same as the previous year and proposal is under examination where students will be given choice to answer 75 questions (25 questions each in physics, chemistry and mathematics out of 90 questions (30 question each in physics, chemistry and mathematics). For JEE (Main) 2020, there were 75 questions which had to be answered by the candidates (25 questions each in physics, chemistry and mathematics),” the minister informed.

Highlights from Pokhriyal’s live interaction

– He also mentioned that the dates for medical entrance exam- NEET 2021 will be finalised in consultation with the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare and National Medical Commission (NMC). The medical entrance exam will be conducted following the same syllabus, the mode — whether online or offline to be consulted.

— During the live interactions, the students mainly raised concerns on the dates of board exams, including CBSE. Pokhriyal said that the consultations with the stakeholders are in progress for deciding the dates of board exams and it will be announced soon based on the feedback from stakeholders. He also informed if practical couldn’t be conducted, alternatives will be explored.

— Clarifying the doubts on the deleted portion of class 12 syllabus, the minister said that CBSE has already uploaded the revised syllabus on its website- cbseacademic.nic.in.

— As the board exams are in near, various states have reopened their schools maintaining the COVID-19 safety protocols. Pokhriyal said, “The department of school education and literacy, ministry of education has already issued SOP/ guidelines for reopening of schools which deals with health and safety aspects for reopening schools and learning with physical/ social distancing and the academic aspects related to the delivery of education. Ministries are constantly in contact with states.”

— Pokhriyal also talked about the National Education Policy, saying, “Students are the brand ambassadors of it” and sought cooperation of students and teachers in effective implementation of the policy.

— He also highlighted various government initiatives such as PM e-Vidya, Swayam Prabha, IIT PAL to provide education during pandemic. He also requested students to actively participate in the “My Book, My friend Campaign” and suggested to revive the pen friend culture, going beyond the current Whatsapp culture.

